Sponsor spotlight: At Scotty’s Food Truck this week — the Lobster Louie

Scotty’s Food Truck this week introduces the Lobster Louie, a delectable dish featuring succulent Atlantic lobster paired with a refreshing blend of iceberg and romaine lettuce. This vibrant salad is enhanced with the addition of baby cucumber, cherry tomato, asparagus, sweet red roasted peppers, black olives and sliced egg. To elevate the flavors, it is served with Scotty’s Remoulade dressing, adding a tangy and creamy touch to this exquisite seafood creation.
Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
