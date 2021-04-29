Sponsor spotlight: Are you a PCC Member? Loki Fish’s Pete Knutson says you should vote for Donna and Laurae for board

Vote by Monday, May 3 at 5 p.m.

Longtime PCC member and Ballard fisherman Pete Knutson is urging his fellow PCC members to vote for Donna Rasmussen and Laurae McIntyre for the co-op’s board.

Knutson’s family-owned business is Loki Fish, and you’ve probably seen Pete and his adult children selling salmon fillets and lox at the local farmers’ markets.



“I’m voting for Donna and Laurae for the PCC Board. I want to see worker representation, I want to help PCC return to its roots and this is a good first step,” says Pete, who has been a proud PCC member for 30 years.



Pete says he is concerned that the co-op may be drifting away from its mission to support local farmers and producers, as well as its own worker-members.

With decades of customer service experience between them, Donna and Laurae will bring what they hear from customers directly to the board of PCC. It has been more than 20 years since the co-op board included the voices of their own worker-members.





“I’m urging all of my fellow PCC members to vote for Donna and Laurae,” says Pete.



