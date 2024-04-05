Sponsor spotlight: An uproarious journey of laughter awaits with Don Friesen at Edmonds Center for Arts April 12

Get ready to embark on an uproarious journey of laughter as renowned stand-up comedian Don Friesen takes center stage at Edmonds Center for the Arts on April 12 for the taping of his next highly anticipated one-hour comedy special.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of the live taping of a special that promises to be both an entertaining escape and a celebration of the shared hilarity found in life’s everyday moments. And who knows, you might see yourself laughing on TV!

As one of the most respected names in the comedy circuit, Friesen’s magnetic stage presence and witty storytelling will captivate the audience, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie. Audiences appreciate Don for his versatility and ability to tackle a wide range of topics with finesse. Whether he’s poking fun at parenting, technology, or the quirks of human behavior, Friesen’s delivery is always on point, leaving his viewers in stitches.

Beyond the laughter, Friesen’s performances often carry a relatable and endearing charm, making him a beloved figure in the world of stand-up comedy. His comedic prowess, combined with a natural stage presence, continues to captivate audiences and solidify his reputation as a comedic force to be reckoned with.

Picking up where he left off with his last Showtime Special, “Ask Your Mom”, Friesen’s kids are adults now, but not necessarily adult adults. Enjoy the ride as he lampoons his post-pandemic struggles with grace and humor, and ultimately acceptance. It’s a relatable, heartfelt and hilarious journey, from a guy who’s just trying to make sense of the ever-changing world around him.

Secure your tickets now for an evening of laughter and comedic brilliance with Don Friesen at Edmonds Center for the Arts on April 12.

GET TICKETS HERE: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35655/performance/11422143

Friesen has been seen on Netflix, Showtime, Live at Gotham, Comics Unleashed and DryBar Comedy. He is the only two-time winner in the 47-year history of the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition, and is one of the most played comedians on XM Sirius satellite radio.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer said “Friesen will leave a lasting comic impression,” and describes him as “offbeat, satirical, self-deprecating and slightly out of control.”