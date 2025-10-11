Sponsor spotlight: An evening of elegance and compassion — Purrfect Pals’ Black Cat Ball returns to Lynnwood

Every October, cat lovers from across the Puget Sound dress up, gather together, and raise their paddles high at the Black Cat Ball Gala Auction. It’s an evening that combines the festive fun of Halloween with the warmth of a community of animal lovers, and it’s back again on Saturday, October 25 at the Lynnwood Event Center.

From the excitement of the live auction to the touching moments of the Fund-a-Need appeal, the evening blends glamour and generosity in a way that truly transforms lives. Guests leave with treasured memories — and the satisfaction of knowing they’ve made a difference.

A Night to Remember

Last year’s Black Cat Ball was one for the books! Between bidding on hundreds of silent and live auction items, sipping fine wines, and celebrating their love for cats, attendees turned a fun night out into an unforgettable impact for Purrfect Pals. And the joy of the evening wasn’t just in the costumes, laughter, and auction wins — it was knowing that every ticket sold and every paddle raised meant more lives saved.

What’s in Store for 2025

This year’s 27th Annual Black Cat Ball promises to be just as festive, if not more! Guests can look forward to:

A champagne reception with photo opportunities, games, and gourmet appetizers

Silent and live auctions featuring treasures for every taste and budget, including: Wine lover’s delights like exclusive Northwest bottles and private tastings Getaways and adventures perfect for couples, families, or groups of friends One-of-a-kind artwork and jewelry created by local artisans Cat-approved treasures like trees, beds, and toys Holiday-perfect finds in home décor, collectibles, and toys Unique finds you’ll have to see to believe!

A delicious meal with salmon and vegan options followed by a Dessert Dash, where the highest bidder gets the sweetest prize!

Wine, community, and the opportunity to make a real difference

Costumes are encouraged!

Every Bid Changes a Life

Behind all the sparkle and celebration lies the heart of the Black Cat Ball: the Fund-a-Need appeal. This is the moment when guests raise their paddles not for items, but for hope — providing direct support for cats with serious medical needs, seniors, and those who require sanctuary care. A powerful reminder that every bid, every gift, and every show of generosity has a whiskered face behind it.

Be Part of the Celebration

The Black Cat Ball is more than a gala — it’s the single largest fundraiser of the year for Purrfect Pals Cat Shelter, a no-kill sanctuary and adoption center that has been saving lives since 1988. Join us for an evening of elegance, excitement, and lifesaving generosity.

Tickets on Sale Now!

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

5-8:30 p.m.