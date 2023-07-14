Sponsor spotlight: All-day delivery from Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen

Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen now offers the delivery of family-size hot pastas, crisp salads and cheesy pizza to your office or home. This convenient, all-day service is perfect for corporate meetings or family gatherings where you want a hot meal for your group with a minimum of fuss.
For more information, or to place an order, call Romeo’s at 425-771-7955, visit romeosedmonds.com or drop by the restaurant at 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds (across the street from Edmond- Woodway High School).
