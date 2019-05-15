Sponsor spotlight: Affordable home financing solutions for our community heroes

We can’t thank you enough for your services…but we’ll try.

Whether you are a teacher, police officer, firefighter, EMT, or health care professional, you play a vital role in our community’s safety and wellbeing. That’s why national lender Caliber Home Loans, Inc. is pleased to offer home financing products with non-traditional qualifying guidelines to our local hometown heroes!

Features include:

Low down payments.

Down payment assistance and “community seconds” provided by state, city and community sources* are allowed.

Friends, family and employers may help you with gift funds.

You may buy a single-family property, condo, modular home or 1-4 unit property.

Non-traditional credit histories accepted.

Let me guide you home

From the day you begin viewing homes until the day you move in, we’ll help you make informed decisions about one of life’s biggest purchases. We’ll work closely with you to make your home purchase smooth, simple, and stress-free. Find out why Caliber’s currently the fastest-growing mortgage lender in America!

Contact me to get started, or if you have any questions.

Ed Dorame

Senior Loan Consultant

NMLS# 57774

155 3rd Avenue South, Suite

Edmonds, WA 98020

206-510-2118

[email protected]

www.caliberhomeloans.com/edorame

Disclaimer:

*A Community Seconds mortgage may be funded by a municipality, state, county, state or local housing finance agency, nonprofit organization, a regional Federal Home Loan Bank under one of its affordable housing programs, or an employer. Home ownership education may be required. Depending on the type of loan, you may qualify to cancel your mortgage insurance after your loan’s balance drops below 80% of your home’s appraised value.

Caliber Home Loans, Inc., 1525 S. Beltline Rd Coppell, TX 75019 NMLS ID #15622 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). 1-800-401-6587. Copyright © 2019. All Rights Reserved. [Equal Housing Lender.] This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Not all customers will qualify. Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without prior notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. Not all products are available in all states or for all dollar amounts. Other restrictions and limitations apply. Washington Consumer Loan Company License No. CL-15622