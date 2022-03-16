Sponsor spotlight: A special treat from Scotty’s Food Truck this week — Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters

Chef Scotty and his team will be at their usual location near Five Corners in Edmonds this week, and are featuring a special treat: Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters.

Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad will also be available. Or try the Jumbo Shrimp Tacos or a steaming hot Clam Chowder Bread Bowl.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.