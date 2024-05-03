Sponsor spotlight: A shout-out to our teachers this National Teacher Appreciation Week

In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6-10), Holy Rosary School is spotlighting its “top teacher,” Principal Larkin Temme, and asking her what Teacher Appreciation Week means to her. Temme has served as principal of Holy Rosary School in Edmonds since 2023 and has more than 20 years of extensive teaching experience, including principal of Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School in Seattle and Spanish teacher and activities coordinator at Seattle’s O’Dea High School. We asked Principal Temme why she chose to become an educator — and how parents can best show their appreciation for their children’s teachers.

Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I never planned on being a teacher. I do remember playing teacher with younger cousins and friends. In college I was involved with a community service organization and started teaching English in a Day Workers Center and Headstart preschool in San Jose. I realized that I was called to teach! I had never experienced so much joy and fulfillment. That was 20 years ago and I still have the same sense of joy and passion when I walk into classrooms today.

What are some of the biggest benefits and greatest challenges to being a teacher in this day and age?

Children are wonderful and always will be. Being able to have relationships with students and their families is what keeps me coming back to education year after year. The opportunity to work with children and be around them is the greatest benefit. There is never a dull moment and teachers have the privilege of being active problem solvers in positive environments. That being said, teaching is not what it used to be! Now that we know more about best practices and how students learn, it takes time, effort, skills and creativity to teach effectively to each student.

What does Teacher Appreciation Week mean to you, and what are some of the most memorable gifts you’ve received?

The best appreciation gestures are small emails or notes from parents or students. These go a long way! I taught high school Spanish for many years and I will never forget a random note sent to me on Facebook from a student who was in the Peace Corps in Central America. He wanted to let me know how much my Spanish class inspired him to travel and learn Spanish and really get to know a different world of people. Teachers don’t often realize the impact they have on students, and when we hear of this it motivates us to keep working hard and doing our best.

I have also loved student-crafted poems! This shows student creativity and originality.

Year after year, I have seen many wonderful appreciation gifts – mostly food, gift cards, flowers and kind notes. I know teachers also love coffee cards and always appreciate a bottle of wine or bar of chocolate.

What is the best gift parents can give their children’s teachers?

The best gift parents can give teachers is support. When parents and teachers are on the same page, everything goes smoothly.

