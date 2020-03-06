Sponsor spotlight: ‘A Pearl found in the Mountlake Terrace Pool

As she looks forward to her 99th birthday this month, Pavilion customer Pearl Castle offers a “pearl of wisdom”: “Move it or lose it!” Three times a week, she hits the pool for water fitness classes with her niece, Doxie thanks to their Silver Sneakers benefits. It’s important to “get out and about with family and friends,” she says. Pearl’s dazzling smile has brightened the Pavilion for six years now.

Pearl was raised in Montana and moved to Washington in 1939, where she met her husband Ray and raised a family. Mountlake Terrace is the lucky one to call Pearl our neighbor these days. She’s truly a gem with a smile that lights up a room! Please join us in wishing Pearl a Happy 99th Birthday.

