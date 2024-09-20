Sponsor spotlight: A new era — Snohomish County embraces expanded Community Transit service

Local transit service in Snohomish County just got a major upgrade. Major changes to Community Transit’s service change, which marks a historic milestone for local transportation, launched on Sept. 14. This change comes just two weeks after the opening of four new light rail stations — one in Lynnwood, another in Mountlake Terrace, and two new stations in Shoreline.

The new network refocuses resources locally. Riders across the county are already experiencing the benefits of faster, more frequent local bus routes, more connections to light rail, and simplified fares. The popular Swift Blue Line now extends to the Shoreline North/185th light rail station, providing a seamless link between bus and rail. Additionally, six new express routes have been added, offering a quicker and more efficient travel option when more people are taking the bus. These changes come on the heels of the new Swift Orange Line, which launched in March. Swift Orange runs through Lynnwood on an east-west route between McCollum Park and Edmonds College.

Simplified fares, including a $2.50 adult fare, $1.25 discounted fare for eligible riders, and free rides for youths 18 and under, have made it even easier for more riders to choose transit. When riders pay with an ORCA card, their fare transfers between bus and light rail for two hours, providing added convenience and value.

Edmonds resident Mark Tucci shared his experience taking the bus to the light rail station in Lynnwood to celebrate its opening on Aug. 30.

“Taking the bus to Lynnwood City Center was the smart thing to do on opening day of the light rail. It was a super-easy ride from downtown Edmonds on Route 166 and it made getting to the event much easier, as it was very heavily attended.”

Tucci says the excitement about expanded transit options was palpable at the event.

“Riding the Link 1 line for the first time from Lynnwood down to Shoreline was great fun. The trains were full, and a lot of the trip was standing room only, but there was a great energy from everyone around us. People were genuinely excited to have this new transportation option now available to them. Light rail has made exploring other neighborhoods easier than ever. And with Community Transit’s expanded bus service, there are so many new places we will be able to explore without having to drive.”

The impact of the service expansion extends beyond convenience. Public transportation plays a vital role in fostering equity and opportunity, and Community Transit is committed to making it accessible to all. Riders have praised the increased frequency of service, improved reliability, and the ease of transferring between bus and light rail. The expansion has also made it easier for residents who rely on transit to access jobs, education, and healthcare opportunities.

As Snohomish County continues to grow and evolve, Community Transit is poised to meet the transportation needs of its residents and help foster a more vibrant and connected community. Learn more at ctgo.org/transit4you.