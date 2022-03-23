Sponsor spotlight: A mouthwatering spring special from Scotty’s Food Truck this week — Lobster Tacos

Chef Scotty has confirmed his schedule for the week and sent us an update on his special for the week — and it’s fresh, fresh, fresh and spring ready — Lobster Tacos with lemon aioli and spicy pineapple mango salsa.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

Of course, the festival favorite, Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, will also be available, but perhaps you’re craving Jumbo Shrimp Tacos or a clam chowder bread bowl?

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.