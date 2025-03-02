Sponsor spotlight: A legacy of craftsmanship — the story of The Original Mini Barns

For more than 40 years, The Original Mini Barns has been a cornerstone of quality craftsmanship in the Puget Sound region, providing custom-built mini barns that stand the test of time. Founded in 1983 under the name Garden Solutions, the company quickly built a reputation for designing durable, customizable storage solutions tailored to the unique needs of homeowners. Now, after constructing more than 12,000 buildings, The Original Mini Barns remains a trusted name in the industry, blending time-honored techniques with modern innovations.

From the beginning, the company set itself apart by focusing on quality over mass production. Each mini barn is built with precision and care, using high-grade materials specifically chosen to withstand the region’s unpredictable weather. Unlike generic, factory-made storage structures, every mini barn from The Original Mini Barns is thoughtfully designed to meet the customer’s exact specifications — whether it’s a simple garden storage space, a backyard office or a fully customized workshop.

Throughout the years, The Original Mini Barns has seen changes, but its core values have remained the same. With the leadership of Anthony Curran and Aaron Parrott, the business continues to uphold the traditions of craftsmanship and customer service that have defined it for decades. This dedication has earned the company recognition in publications such as Sports Illustrated and Home & Garden magazines, as well as local newspapers, highlighting its impact on homeowners and businesses alike.

Beyond its reputation for quality, The Original Mini Barns has built lasting relationships within the community. Many customers have returned over the years, not just for additional mini barns but to share how their structures have evolved, becoming everything from hobby spaces to small business hubs. These stories are a testament to the company’s belief that a well-built mini barn is more than just a storage solution; it’s an extension of the home, a place of creativity and an investment in lasting craftsmanship.

As the company moves forward, its mission remains clear: to provide expertly crafted, highly customizable mini barns that serve as more than just buildings, but as spaces where memories are made and dreams take shape. With a legacy built on trust, quality and personalized service, The Original Mini Barns continues to set the standard for what a great mini barn should be.

Phone: 425-398-0566

Website: TheOriginalMiniBarns.com

Location: 6303 212th St. S.W. Ste. D, Lynnwood, WA 98036