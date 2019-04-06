Sponsor spotlight: A holistic approach to ovulation induction

Ovulation induction in traditional medical practice uses hormonal therapy to stimulate the development and release of an egg. These drugs are designed to induce ovulation in women who did not ovulate on their own — typically women with irregular menstrual cycles.

At Seattle Sexual Health Centers, we take a holistic approach to ovulation induction. Infertility in the women can be a result of poor egg quality, caused by nutritional or hormonal issues. There can also be issues related to the health of the male partner and his sperm.

Ovulation induction is for women who are trying to become pregnant and are facing a variety of challenges or difficulties in doing so. Women who have a documented history of sporadic or lack of menstrual cycles may benefit from ovulation induction and would benefit from consulting with a physician experienced in administering ovulation induction treatment.

Ovulation induction requires fertility medication, which can help stimulate the release of several eggs at one time. This can also be used in conjunction with intrauterine insemination or in vitro fertilization.

Our first step is to look at the overall health and well-being of the patient who is trying to become pregnant, as well as the patient’s partner. Working with both partners to ensure optimal health improves the chances of healthy egg and sperm development, increasing the odds of healthy conception and a successful pregnancy.

