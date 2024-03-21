Sponsor spotlight: A book recommendation from Scratch Distillery

What are the distillers at Scratch Distillery reading this month?

We have been awaiting Becky Garrison’s newest: Distilled in Washington. Just out this week, it celebrates our Washington state history as well as interesting intel on current Washington spirits producers.

Washington has a tortured history with liquor. Efforts to ban or restrict it date back to 1854, before the region even attained statehood, with blue laws remaining on the books well into the 20th century. From Jimmie Durkin, an enterprising saloon owner, to Roy Olmstead, a former Seattle cop turned gentleman bootlegger, the business of liquor has inspired both trouble and innovation.

Join author and journalist Becky Garrison as she traces the history of the barrel and the bottle from early settlement to the modern craft distilling boom in the Evergreen State.

Scratch Distillery invites you to visit their tasting room soon.

Thursday & Friday: 4-6 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 2-6 p.m.

Dog & Child Friendly

190 Sunset Ave. S. Suite A

Edmonds, WA 98020

425-673-7046