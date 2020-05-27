Sponsor spotlight: 7 steps to student engagement through youth leadership

Youth leadership is defined as opportunities for youth to lead themselves and others in positive and productive ways. Examples include taking responsibility of one’s academic and life goals by working toward college or career preparedness.

Step 1: Find your passion. Students should explore their interests and ways to apply those interests to short and long-term goals.

Step 2: Build self-confidence. Students should explore the factors that impact their way of thinking about success. Be sure to watch TedTalk Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance by Angela Duckworth. Grit empowers us to persevere with confidence that we can accomplish goals despite setbacks along the way. After-school activities are great ways that youth can help build grit.

Step 3: Ensure that basic needs are met. Maslow’s Hierarchy of Human Needs identifies basic needs as having access to food, water, shelter, sleep, good health, healthy relationships with friends and family, respect for self and others, and creativity to problem-solve and make sound decisions. These qualities create a safe space for learning.

Step 4: Work on executive functions skills. Students should work to improve their abilities regarding focus, attention, organization, self-monitoring, and regulating emotions.

Step 5: Apply and refine study skills. Students should find a good place to study with little to no distractions when possible.

Step 6: Work on time management skills. Students should work on ways to improve productivity. For example, determine the time of day where you are most-productive and capitalize on those opportunities to get tasks accomplished.

Step 7: Work on social and emotional learning skills. Social and emotional learning helps us to manage stress in healthy ways, through self-reflection and problem-solving.

