Sponsor spotlight: 5 tips to stay #HolidayProof this season

The holidays can be stressful. We totally get it. When you’ve reached your wits’ end with last-minute holiday shopping, company outings, and coping with the after effects of drinking too much spiked eggnog, maintaining a consistent workout routine and a balanced diet is oftentimes the last thing on your mind.

What if we told you that your workout can make you #HolidayProof?

Lacking the energy to wrap gifts until wee hours of the morning? Start your day with a workout.

Need to get away from the in-laws? Sweat out your frustrations.

Eat a few too many gingerbread cookies? No problem, you can burn those off at the studio.

Don’t lose sight of these five essential tips to help you be stronger than the holidays.

1. Prebook your workouts through the first week in January. This will give you the added layer of accountability to show up and get moving. Make yourself a priority this season, and the rest of your schedule will fall into place. Orangetheory is open every day of the year except Christmas Day. As you can imagine, members will be flocking to the studio come January 1st to kick off their New Year resolutions strong. So why wait? Book your classes NOW and guarantee your spot.

2. Lose the “all-or-nothing” mindset. You may think, what’s the point of scheduling a workout when you’re just going to indulge in decadent treats all day long? It’s time to rethink your strategy. Working out beforehand will, in actuality, give you the mental strength to resist the temptations of those holiday goodies! Plus, the afterburn from your workout will help you torch calories long after your workout has ended. So, even if that cookie is just too tempting to resist, don’t sweat it. Your body will burn it off faster with a morning workout under your belt.

3. Continue to ground yourself with balanced meals when you are eating at home. Build your plate around lean proteins and colorful, whole plant-based fruits and vegetables. The consistent protein will ensure that you will continue to maximize strength gains throughout the season — and also help you feel satisfied longer. For maximal efforts, aim for 20 to 30 grams of protein every 3 to 4 hours. By volumizing your plate with plant fiber, you’ll boost powerful plant nutrients and also reduce your hunger vulnerability at your social gatherings.

4. Don’t sweat alone. “Home for the holidays” can mean family overload, sibling rivalry, and houseguests galore. When the house is feeling cramped, this is the perfect opportunity to bring a friend to experience the magic of the Orange Zone for the first time. Who knows, you may change their life! Just be sure to call the studio to register your guest ahead of time.

5. Be proud of yourself. Focusing on your overall health is challenging enough without the added distractions of holiday shopping, party planning, or getting ready for company. When you’ve prioritized health and wellness during your busy holiday schedule, take this opportunity to celebrate you. Reward a productive day with an extra-long hot shower, cozying up on your couch to your favorite movie or novel, or taking the night off from cooking by ordering in from your favorite (but healthy) restaurant! Always be kind to yourself.

Life can be stressful, especially during the holidays. But remember, regular high-intensity cardiovascular exercise helps condition the body to deal with stress and reduce the negative impact it causes on your body. If you can conquer the Orangetheory Fitness workout three days a week, the stress from a lively family debate or repressing cravings for cookies is suddenly no big deal.

Make exercise a priority this holiday season to keep your mind clear and focused so that you can be present and enjoy this special time with your loved ones. The only workout you’ll ever regret is the one you didn’t do.

— Sponsored by Orangetheory Fitness.