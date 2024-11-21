Sponsor spotlight: 3rd annual Jingle Bell Breakfast in Lynnwood

The District and the Lynnwood Event Center invite the public to the 3rd Annual Jingle Bell Breakfast & Craft Fair on Saturday, Dec. 14th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center. This holiday event is packed with festive fun for the whole family and includes:
– Delicious Holiday Breakfast: Served from 9 – 11:45 a.m.
– Holiday Craft Fair: Browse unique gifts from local vendors from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
– Live Entertainment & Musical Performances to get you into the holiday spirit
– Photos with Mr. & Mrs. Claus, perfect for holiday memories
– Kids’ Craft Station, Face Painting, and Candy Bar for little ones to enjoy
– Hot Cocoa Station and Karaoke Café for all ages to warm up and sing along
Tickets:
– Adults: $10*
– Children 12 and under: $5*
– Family 4-pack (2 adults, 2 kids): $25*
*plus applicable fees
Bring the joy of giving! We’re collecting new or gently used children’s clothing for our Clothes for Kids drive to help local students stay warm and confident this winter. Donations can be dropped in the collection box in our lobby. Thank you!
Don’t miss this festive celebration filled with food, crafts, music, and holiday cheer! Get your tickets now at https://bit.ly/jinglebellbreakfast
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.