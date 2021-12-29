Sponsor spotlight: 2020 SECURE Act makes major changes in IRA distributions

Learn what you need to know at an upcoming seminar. Dick Harsin, CPA, CFP will present several informational seminars. Choose the date and venue that works best for you.

What will be covered: Congress passed, effective January 1, 2020, the SECURE Act. This law has completely changed the distribution rules of your retirement accounts.

These workshops will discuss the SECURE Act in great detail; discuss alternative strategies to reduce your income tax and how to pass, to your beneficiaries, your remaining retirement account values in the most tax efficient way. It will explore the relationship between IRA withdrawals and the taxability of Social Security and Medicare Part B payments.

Learn various tax strategies to offset the new changes both now and in the future.

To register for the Thursday, Jan. 20 workshop at Edmonds College, click the link.

6:30 PM – 9:30 PM Sessions: 1 Th 1/20/2022 – 1/20/2022 Please Note: Edmonds College is a vaccinated campus and requires all members of the community attending on-campus classes to complete an online vaccination attestation form. You must complete this form before you attend an in-person class and students must wear a mask to participate in this course.

Dick Harsin is also offering two additional classes at the Harsin Wealth Management office at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Call his office at 425-774-9477 to sign up. To register for either of those workshops call 425-774–9477 (seating is limited).