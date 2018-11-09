Sponsor spotlight: 1950s reminiscent lounges bring residents ‘back’ in memory care community

1 of 2

Koelsch Communities is creating “reminiscent lounges” for their memory care residents at Cedar Creek Memory Care Community in Edmonds.

Cedar Creek includes immersive 1950s-themed lounges, such as the fully-functional Julia Child’s Kitchen, where residents can bake with a loved one. These themed lounges are part of the reminiscent therapy that Koelsch weaves into its memory care communities. This includes 11 unique 1950s storefronts, such as an ice-cream parlor, general store, beauty salon, and Emmett’s Garage.

Reminiscent therapy is essentially using the senses to help people with dementia remember people, places and more about their past. As more data shows the value of reminiscent therapy, Koelsch Communities decided to make Cedar Creek a flagship example of what Washington memory care communities can offer.

In addition to the lounges, Cedar Creek residents are surrounded with what Koelsch calls “historical surprises.” These come in many shapes and sizes such as framed photographs of the region from times when residents were young, or touchable antiques with historical significance.

These historical surprises are everywhere in Cedar Creek, offering unique ways of bringing residents back to the present, using nostalgia from the past.

At Cedar Creek, residents’ apartments wrap around a multi-floor, open-air interior courtyard that carries sunlight throughout the buildings interior. Cedar Creek also offers state-of-the-art, safety-based tech advancements along with secured, covered parking.

A 24-hour, on-site nursing staff cares for residents various health needs, and Cedar Creek offers dementia-focused educational interactive events and seminars.

Cedar Creek is located at 21006 72nd Ave. W. in Edmonds. To learn more, call 425-678-8001 or visit KoelschCommunities.com.

Koelsch Communities operates 30 communities in eight states, with nine new communities in development. Koelsch has led the Senior Living industry for 60 years, delivering world-class customer service, home craftsmanship, and unprecedented amenities. After all, the common purpose at Koelsch Communities is: To create happiness by providing the finest living experiences anywhere.