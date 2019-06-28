Sponsor spotlight: 190 Sunset celebrating deck expansion with July 3 bash

Big news down at Salish Crossing: 190 Sunset restaurant is expanding and is celebrating with a Double Decker Bash on Wednesday, July 3.

190 Sunset is busy with renovations now that Brigid’s Bottleshop has moved into their new space next door to Hunni Co. The first order of business? Doubling the size of the 190 deck, which guests are already enjoying.

You are invited to come celebrate the expansion at the July 3 Double Decker Bash, featuring free live music from Who’s Your Daddy beginning at 7 p.m. All of the details are here: www.facebook.com/events/1044547359073940/.