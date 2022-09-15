Sponsor spotlight: 14th annual Celebrate Schools 5K and new Futsal tournament supports students, families, and teachers

Running for a cause, on and off the pitch

Walking, running and kicking the ball across the pitch is a great way to have fun. But did you know that at the Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament, they can do so much more?

“We know that healthy students do better in school,” said Jenni McCloughan, a physical education instructor and Move 60 coordinator for more than 25 years at the Edmonds School District. “Healthy students are better learners’, and they can benefit in so many ways. It encourages a life of healthy habits, can reduce childhood obesity, and create a positive association with attention, concentration, and on-task behavior.”

For McCloughan, and many educators in the Edmonds Schools District, the Celebrate Schools 5K is an excellent opportunity to bring together the community, get healthy, and raise funds for important programs that benefit students, educators, and families. “Physical activity is fun, it is a time to be with friends, and it improves mood,” McCloughan said. “Move 60 students, staff and families are very excited to participate in this event. Everyone that participates has an opportunity to raise money for their school and for their school’s running clubs. We want to keep our students running, walking, and participating in physical activities this school year.”

Presented by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, this family-friendly 5K and futsal tournament raises more than $85,000 for classrooms and schools throughout the district. Businesses and community groups are invited to join in the fun.

Register online now through Sept. 30. Form a team or run alone. School teams keep 100% of donations collected for their classroom or school, and district teams of 20 or more receive a portion of the event proceeds. Children in grades K-8 can join in the futsal fun.

Now in its 14th year, the Celebrate Schools 5K & NEW Futsal Tournament is organized by the Foundation for Edmonds School District. Event proceeds fund foundation programs focusing on academic enrichment, career and college readiness, and the Nourishing Network.

Sign up today and support children in the Edmonds School District.