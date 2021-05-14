Sponsor spotlight: 10 things to know before getting a CoolSculpting treatment

Seeing “trouble areas” in the mirror? Clothes not fitting like they used to? Are you exercising, but can’t seem to get rid of stubborn fat? Want help eliminating fat in these “trouble areas” without surgery or downtime? CoolSculpting — offered by PUR Skin Clinic in downtown Edmonds — is a non-surgical, non-invasive body contouring treatment that helps target and eliminate fat from areas in the body including the abdomen, thighs, back, upper arms and underneath the chin. Want to see if you’re a good candidate for CoolSculpting and if this body contouring treatment will work for you? Here are 10 things you’ll want to know before getting a CoolSculpting Treatment.

What Is CoolSculpting?

CoolSculpting is the world’s leading, FDA-cleared, non-invasive fat reduction treatment. The patented cooling technology targets and kills fat cells without surgery or downtime, making this treatment a non-surgical alternative to liposuction. CoolSculpting works by freezing treated fat cells in common “trouble areas” including the abdomen, thighs, lower back, flanks, bra fat, below the buttocks, underneath the chin, and the upper arm, which then results in eliminating the treated fat for good.

Is CoolSculpting Safe? Does It Work?

Clinical trials have shown that CoolSculpting is safe and effective in reducing treated fat in all of these areas. CoolSculpting can reduce up to 20 to 25 percent of fat cells in the treated area in one treatment. Once these fat cells are gone, they’re gone for good.

Am I A Good Candidate for CoolSculpting?

During your consultation, a provider will determine if you’re a good candidate for CoolSculpting. A good candidate for CoolSculpting is someone who eats a healthy, well-balanced diet, maintains a regular workout routine, and is close to their ideal weight, but has areas of stubborn fat they’d like to get rid of. Patients in our PUR Medical Weight Loss Program often times make great candidates for CoolSculpting.

It’s important to note that CoolSculpting is not a weight loss solution. CoolSculpting is a body contouring treatment that is designed for those who need a little help with reducing stubborn body fat in trouble areas. CoolSculpting is designed to be a supplement to a well-balanced diet, regular exercise routine and our PUR Medical Weight Loss Program – not a substitute. The first step to take when trying to determine if CoolSculpting will work for you is to schedule a consultation with one of our providers.

How Should I Prepare For My First CoolSculpting Treatment?

Unlike many other medical aesthetic treatments, CoolSculpting requires very little planning. Once you’ve met with one of our providers for a consultation, you can just show up for your treatment and get ready to have your fat cells frozen.

Due to the nature of the CoolSculpting treatment relying on suction to hold the treated fat cells in place as they’re frozen, we recommend not having a heavy meal before your treatment. The suction from the treatment could make you feel uncomfortable if your stomach is full.

What Will My CoolSculpting Treatment Be Like?

Here’s how a CoolSculpting treatment works. First, the applicator is attached by the provider. This is how the treatment works to freeze the fat away without harming the skin. During the treatment, you can relax, read, browse the internet, watch tv or take a nap. Most patients report experiencing very little discomfort during treatment if any at all. If there is discomfort, it’s usually during the initial attachment of the applicator at the beginning of the treatment.

How Long Is Each CoolSculpting Treatment?

A CoolSculpting treatment can last as little as 35 minutes. The actual time of your treatment will vary depending on the treatment area and how many areas you’re treating. For example, if you’re only treating underneath the chin area, your treatment may only last for 35 minutes. If you’re getting multiple areas treated during your appointment, your treatment time could be longer. This is something you’ll want to discuss with your provider during your consultation.

What Happens After My CoolSculpting Treatment?

After your treatment, your provider will massage the area that was treated to help break up the fat and help enhance your results. You will be able to return to normal activities immediately after treatment. You may notice that your skin on and around the treated area may look pink for a few hours after being treated. Some possible side effects after treatment include minimal soreness, itching, swelling and numbness and usually subside within a week after treatment.

How Many CoolSculpting Treatments Will I Need?

Everyone’s body and treatment goal will be different. Our providers will work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan based on your own fat reduction goals. In general, we see the best results in patients who have had at least two CoolSculpting treatments.

When Can I Expect to See Results From CoolSculpting?

Patients may see results within a few weeks, but the best results are usually seen within 2-3 months of receiving treatment. Don’t forget to take a “before” photo of the treatment area before getting treated and then have your provider take an “after” photo once you’ve finished your treatment series.

What Happens After My CoolSculpting Treatment Series?

Once the treated fat cells are gone, they’re gone for good. The best way to maintain your results from CoolSculpting is to continue with following a healthy diet and exercise regimen. Remember, CoolSculpting is not a weight loss treatment. For a weight loss treatment, we recommend our PUR Medical Weight Loss Program. If after receiving CoolSculpting treatments you’re not careful about maintaining a healthy lifestyle, you risk possible weight gain. If you do gain weight, it will be evenly distributed throughout the body, not just back in the areas that were treated with CoolSculpting.

To determine if CoolSculpting would be a good treatment for you, schedule your consultation with one of our providers today.