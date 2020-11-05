Sponsor spotlight: 1 in 4 Washington residents is now facing food insecurity — here’s how you can help

SCAN QR code or click here to donate!

Every year Realtors in Snohomish County dive deep into raising funds and non-perishable food for the food banks throughout the county. This year the need is even greater. We partner with Volunteers of America (VOA) that have food banks strategically placed around the county. Every year the need is great, but this year is much higher. Look at these stats:

From March to July, VOA served 56,000 individuals through their Hunger Prevention program.

1 in 4 Washington residents is now facing food insecurity.

In the last 12 months, VOA distributed 2.9 million more pounds of food than in the previous year. And the year is not over yet.

During the Pandemic, VOA opened four more pantries; three being drive-through.

$50 provides 29 meals.

$100 delivers meals to 58 home-bound seniors.

$250 provides 25 children with weekend meals.

$500 feeds a family of four for three weeks.

Listen to these stories of direct impact of our dollars and pounds of food

https://www.voaww.org/stories-of-impact

https://youtu.be/GRYWPzp-bjY

https://youtu.be/JjWNMU8t_bE

