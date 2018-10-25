Special Rocky Horror Picture Show event at MLT’s Cinebarre Oct. 27

The Cinebarre Mountlake 8 in Mountlake Terrace will be the venue for a unique presentation of the 1975 cult hit Rocky Horror Picture Show, just in time for Halloween.

Live actors from Seattle’s Vicarious Theater Company will be performing scenes from the movie — known as shadow casting — as it plays simultaneously on the screen behind them on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Cinebarre. Showtime is 11 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online for $7.13 at https://www.regmovies.com/checkout/282097052#/tickets.

Rocky Horror Picture Show, starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, has an enthusiastic following that makes showings an interactive experience for attendees. The movie is rated R.

The Cinebarre Mountlake 8, located at 6009-244th St. S.W., is a 21-and-older theater that serves food and drinks to moviegoers. For more information about Saturday’s special Rocky Horror Picture Show event, click https://www.facebook.com/events/469365426924954/.