Special piano recital featuring pianist Rodolfo Ritter at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynnwood

Orquesta Northwest will feature Mexican pianist Rodolfo Ritter at a piano recital Wednesday, Sept. 18, 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Lynnwood.

Ritter is known for his masterful performances and exceptional musicality. He is a member of Concertistas de Bellas Artes of Mexico’s prestigious Institute of Fine Arts and has captivated audiences worldwide with his artistry. In this recital, Ritter will perform works by classical composers Chopin, Schumann and Manuel Ponce, bringing a unique blend of European and Mexican musical traditions to the stage.

This event offers a rare opportunity for music lovers in the Pacific Northwest to experience the brilliance of a world-class musician in an intimate setting. The concert is part of Orquesta Northwest’s ongoing commitment to enriching the community through music and cultural exchange.

The concert is a collaborative work with Trinity Lutheran Church and Schools and the WAGRO Foundation.

For more information, visit the Orquesta Northwest website.