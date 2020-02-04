Special Olympics seeking volunteers for basketball regionals at three locations Feb. 8

Special Olympics Washington is seeking volunteers for its 2020 Northwest Unified Basketball Regionals taking place at three locations Saturday, Feb. 8: Edmonds-Woodway High School, Lynnwood High School and College Place Middle School. Volunteers will help in a variety of roles including scorekeeping, timing, team assistants and individual skills.

Volunteeers will use this application to sign up for the location, shift and role they will be doing at the event.

Addresses of the volunteer locations include:

Edmonds Woodway High School: 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds, WA 98026

Lynnwood High School: 18218 North Rd., Bothell, WA 98012

College Place Middle School: 7501 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, WA 98036

Questions? Email volunteers@sowa.org