Special meeting scheduled Feb. 9 for city council interviews

Due to extra meetings in February and the City Action Days Conference in Olympia, the city council cancelled the Feb. 4 regular meeting and added two housekeeping business items to the Feb. 9 agenda.

After the housekeeping items, the council will discuss and select interview questions in open session followed by the interviews. After all of the candidates have interviewed, the city council will hold an Executive Session to discuss candidate qualifications, followed by a discussion and appointment of the new councilmember in open session. Due to the number of candidates, the meeting is anticipated to extend to about 4 p.m. and possibly longer.

The new councilmember is anticipated to be sworn in at the Feb. 14 work/study session. The city council’s annual goal-setting retreat has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. at Interim City Hall.