Spark! Creativity inaugural fundraiser celebrates future of arts education

Guests filled the art galleries of the Cascadia Art Museum June 28 for Spark! the Future, a community celebration and fundraiser for Spark! Creativity. Against a slideshow backdrop of student art, festive balloons and music from the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo, the event felt warm and inviting with clear purpose: transformation through creative expression.

Silent auction items, generously donated by organizations from across Washington state, were elegantly displayed across three large tables. The evening was seamlessly managed by Kimberly Koenig, founder of Party Rogue. Guests mingled over a curated selection of local beverages and a stunning cornucopia of appetizers from Epulo Bistro, while enjoying complimentary access to the Cascadia Art Museum’s art galleries. Wine from Jeff Uncorked was poured by Jeff Boyer himself, beer was provided by Brigid’s Bottleshop and the signature cocktails were created and curated by Michelle McKinstry, wife of auctioneer Scott McKinstry, adding a special touch to the evening’s festive energy.

Founded by Tanya Sharp, Spark! Creativity is a nonprofit dedicated to providing high-quality arts education to underserved youth. In its inaugural year, the organization reached more than 400 students in grades 4 through 12 across the Edmonds and Everett School Districts. Through hands-on programs in visual arts, ceramics and creative writing, students uncovered hidden talents and gained confidence.

Mona T. Smiley-Fairbanks, whose artwork “Tidal Captain” was chosen for the 2025 Edmonds Arts Festival poster, spoke about her contributions to Spark! Creativity and the importance of art education:

“I’m a fine artist, and along with my fine art, I have taught in schools for about 25 years,” Fairbanks said, reflecting on her role in the program. “I have been really thrilled to help Tanya [Sharp] start this program, and I’ve helped her find artists to set up the projects in terms of paperwork and structure: How do you present works to teachers? How do you coordinate classrooms? How do you coordinate supplies?

“It’s always about working with the children just to see the light in their eyes and for them to realize that they can make something. It’s really about just having the opportunity to explore,” she added.

As the slideshow of student artwork played, Fairbanks pointed out some of her teaching projects. “That was a circle exploration, and that was collage. This was middle school, and we did a lot of paper making with printmaking and direct printing.”

Once the silent auctions closed, Tanya Sharp came to the podium to thank some of the teaching artists: Mona Fairbanks along with Danielle Hayden, Brittany Cloyd and Julie Perrine. She expressed deep appreciation for the sponsors who contributed their time, ideas and hearts to making the first annual Spark! the Future a success. With a tone of urgency and hope, she emphasized:

“Spark! Creativity is here to bridge the gap in arts education, especially in school communities where access is limited or non-existent. As you see across Washington state, the arts are disappearing, and there are fewer opportunities for students to express themselves creatively, despite the overwhelming evidence that the arts improve academic success and emotional well-being.”

Before beginning the live auction, Scott McKinstry, a Driftwood Players actor and Edmonds Heights K-12 parent, took a heartfelt moment to reflect on how the arts had shaped his own life. He shared the story of his father, a longtime graphic design director whose career spanned several Northwest newspapers and culminated with a prestigious award at The Oregonian. But that career, he explained, began in a high school art class.

His father had been the school newspaper cartoonist at Ingraham High School. And one of his classmates happened to be the daughter of the arts director at the Seattle Post Intelligencer, who saw his work and thus offered him a summer internship. That opportunity led to a full-time job and a lifelong career in journalism and graphic design.

“The arts can be a foundation for a career, if we feed that ecosystem,” McKinstry said. “They can also be the foundation of self-expression.”

His words reminded the room that creating art can lead to unexpected opportunities and even shape a person’s identity and future beyond the classroom.

One of the most moving moments of the evening came when Scarlett Scott, a young poet from the program, took the mic. Her poem, Painted Pianos, reflected on the bond between her and her brother. It was a visual meditation on how art gives meaning to our days and deepens our relationships. The room, previously buzzing, fell into a hush.

Scott’s words were clear and powerful, reflecting on how Spark! Creativity’s writing program helped shape her confidence and deepen her love for the written word:

“A little bit about how this program has affected my life, and I think it has affected it in many ways. It allowed me to have my voice heard and get my work out there into the world, and it gave me many opportunities, as well as the ability to write frequently. I grew up in IEP classes from as young as I can remember until the middle of high school — with specialized reading and writing — and this program gave me the opportunity to just write what was on my mind without judgment of how it will be proofread with commas or proper grammar. I was able to freely write and get better at those skills, which I think is a huge thing for many kids. It gave me a ton of joy coming into class every day and just being able to write how I was feeling. And I know for many kids, writing is a source of expression and an outlet for their feelings.”

The fundraiser video chronicling Spark! Creativity’s pilot year was another standout, filmed by Dominic Sharp. It offered a behind-the-scenes look at students creating art in classrooms and reading at open mics, highlighting the importance of art education in schools.

The live auction was full of friendly competition and spirited bidding. A special “Raise the Paddle” moment highlighted the organization’s most urgent need: funding additional classrooms for the 2025–26 school year.

An exhilarating three-minute, back-and-forth bidding brought the evening to a thrilling close. Laughter echoed through the art galleries, accompanied by inspired hearts and joyful exclamations.

“Number 19, going once, nope — number 5, nice try.”

“Number 5 again, 20, and finally, from number 5 again, anybody else?”

“Last chance, going once and going twice…”

“Number 9!”

“And number 5 again!”

“Going once, going twice…Sold to number 5!”

Number 5 took it home — probably smiling from ear to ear!

Spark! Creativity’s goals extend far beyond this pilot year. With a new three-year strategic plan, the organization aims to expand to more Title I schools, launch a Youth Arts Leadership Intensive and build an Arts Education Advisory Board. The heart of the mission remains the same: ensuring equitable access to the arts and nurturing the next generation of confident and creative thinkers.

“Our goal is to fund at least 10 classrooms next year,” said Tanya Sharp. “Each $1,000 raised brings a full year of arts programming to a local classroom. That means 30 students experiencing ceramics, poetry, painting, and more with expert teaching artists.”

You can support Spark! Creativity’s next chapter or become a sponsor here.

The fundraiser and auction page will remain open here for online bidding through July 8.