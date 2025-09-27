Spaghetti dinner fundraiser generates donations for Lake Ballinger Center

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

More than 60 people attended a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at the Mountlake Terrace Lake Ballinger Center Wednesday, raising over $1,600 for the center.

The event was part of a countywide program among area senior centers to help raise awareness and funds to support services for older adults during National Senior Center Month.

Participants enjoyed food, conversation, live music and raffle prizes. Lake Ballinger Center Executive Director Sheila Tallmon emceed the event, recognizing supporters, class instructors and volunteers.

“Many patrons commented on how far the organization has come under Sheila’s dynamic leadership,” said Daniel Johnson, President and CEO of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, which is partner of the Lake Ballinger Center. For more information on upcoming events, go to ballingercenter.org.