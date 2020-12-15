Space available in MLT winter break camps

Looking for activities for your kids during winter break? The City of Mountlake Terrace says it has plenty of space available for its Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-30 camps.
Child care services are considered essential under the current phase of the “Safe Start” reopening plan. Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks are following all guidelines and taking several precautions to keep children and families safe while attending child care programs.
Email childcare@mltwa.gov or call 425-640-3102 for more information.