Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace closed May 6-26

The Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station in Mountlake Terrace will be closed May 6-26 for floor repairs, Snohomish County Solid Waste said. The recycling area will also be closed.
Customers are encouraged to use an alternative facility during this time.
Airport Road Recycling & Transfer Station, 10700 Minuteman Dr., Everett
North County Recycling & Transfer Station, 19600 63rd Ave. N.E., Arlington
For more information, call 425-388-3425 and press “0”.
