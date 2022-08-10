Southbound I-5 work in Seattle will close left lanes, ramps starting Friday, Aug. 12

People driving through Seattle on southbound Interstate 5 should plan for lane and ramp closures starting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12. The closures will last all weekend and wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be open while contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation replace expansion joints on the southbound freeway south of I-90 and repave a section near Spokane Street. However, there will be closures:

All people driving on I-5 will need to use the collector/distributor

The eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed except for two hours after stadium events.

The express lanes will remain open northbound all weekend because the southbound merge point is within the work zone.

People traveling to events in Seattle or south downtown should plan ahead and allow plenty of time to reach their destination. People also can: