Southbound I-5 work in Seattle will close lanes, on-ramps starting Friday night, June 24

People who use southbound I-5 in or through Seattle should plan for lane and ramp closures starting at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. The closures will last all weekend and wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday, June 27.
Two lanes of southbound I-5 will be open while contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation replace expansion joints on southbound I-5 south of I-90. However, there will be closures:
- The collector/distributor to southbound I-5. People will be able to use the collector/distributor to exit, but they will have to exit by Airport Way.
- The east and westbound I-90 on-ramps to southbound I-5.
- The Spring and James street on-ramps will go into the collector/distributor, but not continue onto southbound I-5.
This weekend’s Pride celebrations in Seattle will likely bring extra traffic into the city, so people should:
- Plan ahead and allow plenty of time to reach their destination.
- Carpool or rideshare.
- Use alternatives like light rail, buses or bicycles.
- Use alternatives like I-405 or SR 99. The SR 99 tunnel is a toll road.
This work is part of WSDOT’s Revive I-5, a multi-year effort to rehabilitate sections of the nearly 60-year-old interstate through Seattle as well as King and Snohomish counties.
