Southbound I-5 to close overnight Jan. 27 through downtown Seattle

People who rely on southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for an overnight closure to install wiring and sensors for the I-5 Seneca to SR 520 mobility project .

Travelers should expect a full southbound closure starting at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, through 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. During this work, I-5 southbound will close and all traffic must exit by Stewart Street. A signed detour will take drivers to Spring Street where they can take the on-ramp back onto the freeway.

The Mercer Street on-ramp will be closed during this work. A signed detour from that ramp will direct drivers through downtown streets to the Spring Street on-ramp.

Daytime Ship Canal bridge maintenance

The downtown work comes after Washington State Department of Transportation crews are expected to complete maintenance on the I-5 Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge Saturday, Jan. 27. For that work, the two right lanes of southbound I-5 on the bridge will close from 5 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. for bridge deck repairs. During this closure, the I-5 express lanes will remain open in the southbound direction.

People should plan ahead for this work and seek alternate routes.

For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map , download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.