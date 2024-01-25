Southbound I-5 to close overnight Jan. 27 through downtown Seattle

People who rely on southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for an overnight closure to install wiring and sensors for the I-5 Seneca to SR 520 mobility project .
Travelers should expect a full southbound closure starting at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, through 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 28. During this work, I-5 southbound will close and all traffic must exit by Stewart Street. A signed detour will take drivers to Spring Street where they can take the on-ramp back onto the freeway.
The Mercer Street on-ramp will be closed during this work. A signed detour from that ramp will direct drivers through downtown streets to the Spring Street on-ramp.
Daytime Ship Canal bridge maintenance
The downtown work comes after Washington State Department of Transportation crews are expected to complete maintenance on the I-5 Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge Saturday, Jan. 27. For that work, the two right lanes of southbound I-5 on the bridge will close from 5 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. for bridge deck repairs. During this closure, the I-5 express lanes will remain open in the southbound direction.
People should plan ahead for this work and seek alternate routes.
For the latest construction closure information, visit the WSDOT real-time travel map , download the WSDOT traffic app or sign up for email updates.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.