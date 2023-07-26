Southbound I-5 mainline closed in downtown Seattle overnight July 28

The southbound Interstate 5 mainline through downtown Seattle will close Friday night, July 28, and all southbound traffic will use the express lanes. Beginning at 11 p.m. Friday, July 28, until 6 a.m. Saturday, July 29, all southbound mainline lanes will close near the Seattle Convention Center for scheduled maintenance.

During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct fire system testing under the Convention Center.

Closure details

People traveling overnight Friday, July 28 in Seattle should expect all southbound I-5 mainline lanes to close from the Stewart Street off-ramp to the Spring Street on-ramp (milepost 167.8 to 165.61).

Other southbound I-5 ramp closures include:

Eastbound Mercer Street on-ramp.

Yale Avenue/Howell Street on-ramp.

Off-ramp to Union Street.

Off-ramp to James Street.

Detour

The I-5 express lanes will be open for southbound traffic and people wishing to exit in downtown. Normal express lane restrictions are still in place.