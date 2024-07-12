Southbound I-5 lane closures in north Seattle for maintenance overnight July 13

The two left lanes on southbound Interstate 5 between Northeast 155th and Northeast 130th Streets in north Seattle will close from 11 p.m. Saturday, July 13 until 4 a.m. Sunday, July 14 for sign maintenance.
Washington State Department of Transportation crews will perform repairs on an express lane sign. People traveling in the area should plan for delays during this lane closure.
