Southbound I-5 in Seattle to reduce lanes overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 3

People who drive southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly lane reductions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on I-5 and shift drivers to the collector/distributor lanes from the Mercer Street exit to Airport Way South.
Drivers will still be able to access all the southbound downtown exits and on-ramps within this work area. People who rely on this corridor might consider an alternative route such as I-405.
During the closure, crews will do electrical work on the Yesler Way bridge over the freeway. This will help change the Seneca Street off-ramp from an exit-only ramp to a through lane, creating a third through lane on northbound I-5. The third lane will open next year.
Drivers can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.