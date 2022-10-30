Southbound I-5 in Seattle to reduce lanes overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 3

People who drive southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly lane reductions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on I-5 and shift drivers to the collector/distributor lanes from the Mercer Street exit to Airport Way South.

Drivers will still be able to access all the southbound downtown exits and on-ramps within this work area. People who rely on this corridor might consider an alternative route such as I-405.

During the closure, crews will do electrical work on the Yesler Way bridge over the freeway. This will help change the Seneca Street off-ramp from an exit-only ramp to a through lane, creating a third through lane on northbound I-5. The third lane will open next year.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on mobile phones with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.