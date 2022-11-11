South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter holding volunteer orientation Nov. 12; donations also welcome

The South Snohomish County Cold Weather Shelter is hosting an orientation Saturday, Nov. 12 for those interested in volunteering with the organization.

The cold weather shelter is a volunteer-run, grant- and gift-funded program. The shelter opens when the nightly weather forecast shows temperatures at or below 34 degrees or if there is an alert for severe weather conditions.

The shelter offers a shuttle service to and from the facility and will pick individuals up from Lynnwood City Hall, Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Value Village sign on Highway 99.

Currently, the shelter is seeking morning and evening volunteers for the following roles: driving the van that shuttles guests to and from the shelter location, volunteers who greet and settle guests and keep the facility clean, volunteers who can help cook, package and deliver meals, volunteers willing to pick up, launder and return folded blankets after shelter nights.

Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information here. The orientation for new volunteers will run from 1:30-3 p.m. at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The shelter plans to open the next night temperatures drop into the low 30s.

— By Lauren Reichenbach