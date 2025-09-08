South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Sept. 8-20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Clumsy, Messy, Happy: The Case for Doing What Brings You Joy

As a teenager, I remember feeling like something was wrong with me because I didn’t have one standout talent. There were the natural athletes, the musical prodigies, the straight-A students, and then there was middling me. I was clumsy, messy, and cursed with terrible handwriting. Somewhere along the way, I picked up the belief that unless you were exceptional at something, it wasn’t worth pursuing.

But life has since taught me that the things we aren’t especially skilled at are still worth doing. In fact, if they bring you joy, they may be the most important things for leading a fulfilling life. I’m not a graceful dancer, but I love the energy of a busy dance floor and have happily fumbled through several dance classes in recent years. I’m not a skilled singer anymore, but this week I auditioned for a local musical theater production with my daughter. Was it scary? Absolutely. But it was also fun!

As parents, I think we sometimes forget how important it is to model doing things imperfectly for our kids. So sing off-key. Make messy art. Cook a new, imperfect recipe. Do the things that bring you joy, make you laugh, or let you feel silly. Joy doesn’t require perfection — it just requires participation. You may even find you’re pretty good at it after some practice. After all, you can never truly excel at anything if you aren’t willing to start off doing it poorly.

I hope this roundup can help you make time for the things that bring you joy. There’s no shortage of local events, family-friendly outings, and ways to connect with your community. Check back for our weekly roundup of local events. Please note that this column is usually updated every Monday, but I have written this one to span two weeks as I will not be publishing one next week. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Community Access Night —Imagine Children’s Museum in Everett

Thursday, Sept. 18, from 3-7 p.m. and every third Thursday



Imagine Children’s Museum in Everett opens its doors to all for Free Community Access Night. Families with kids 12 and younger can explore the museum’s hands-on exhibits at no cost— no tickets or reservations required. It’s a perfect chance to let kids climb, build, create, and play without worrying about admission prices. Adults must be accompanied by a child.

Learn more

Lynnwood Community Dance — Dudes & Dolls Square Dance Club

Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood

Suggested donation of $10 per person (not required)

Put on your dancing shoes and come join a lively community dance session where you can learn both square and line dancing. All ages and skill levels are welcome — no experience or partner needed. Come dressed in casual clothes and comfortable shoes, ready to learn, laugh and have fun.

Learn more

Library Storytimes, College Essay Workshop, and More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

On Wednesday, Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. join an online workshop designed to help students craft compelling college application essays. Carter Osborne, who has reviewed over 3,000 essays, will share strategies for brainstorming ideas, structuring essays, and refining drafts. No extreme life experiences needed, just your unique story.

On Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, attend a seed-saving workshop at the Lynnwood Library offering straightforward instructions on how to collect and save seeds from your favorite heirloom and open-pollinated plants. Learn how to use your seeds from this year’s herb, vegetable, and flower seeds in next year’s garden!

Registration is required for some events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Drive Thru or Dine In Pancake Breakfast — Sons of Norway

Saturday, Sept. 13, 8–11 a.m. and every second Saturday of the month through May

Normanna Lodge, Sons of Norway, 2725 Oakes Avenue, Everett

$10 per order

Learn about Nordic cultures and enjoy a delicious meal! Enjoy delicious Swedish-style pancakes with strawberries, ham, and traditional toppings, available for dine-in or drive-thru. While you’re there, browse the Scandinavian Boutique, open during breakfast and stocked with Nordic gifts and décor. Family-friendly and open to all.

Learn more

Explore Local Farmers Markets that are open through September

Support local vendors with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for seasonal produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the fall season.

Learn more

Kid-Free Date Night: Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

First and third Friday of each month, 6-9:30 p.m.

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Learn more

Splurge

Seattle Children’s Theater — Chicka Chicka Boom Boom: The Musical

Showing between Sept. 18–Oct. 12

Seattle Children’s Theatre, Charlotte Martin Theatre, 201 Thomas St in Seattle

Tickets required, $28+, prices vary by performance date.

Join the world premiere of this high-energy musical adaptation of the beloved alphabet book. Aimed at children ages 3–9, the 55-minute show features lively music, puppetry, and interactive storytelling. Special performances include an ASL-interpreted show on Sept.27 and a sensory-sensitive performance on Oct. 4

Learn more

Everett Silvertips vs. Wenatchee Wild

Saturday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett

The Everett Silvertips kick off their 2025–26 regular season at home against the Wenatchee Wild. It’s a great opportunity for families to enjoy fast-paced Western Hockey League action in a lively atmosphere.

Learn more

Aquasox Home Games

Funko Field in Everett

Friday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 14

The Everett AquaSox return home to Funko Field this week for Game 3 of the Northwest League Playoffs on Friday, Sept. 12, with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Saturday and Sunday, if necessary. The playoffs are a best-of-five series between the AquaSox (first-half champions) and the second-half champions. If Everett wins both halves, the second-best team from the second half will qualify. Don’t miss this chance to catch high-energy baseball right in Everett!

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Here are some local fundraising opportunities to consider.

National Day of Service in Mountlake Terrace

Saturday, Sept.13, at 9 a.m.

Recreation Pavilion in Mountlake Terrace

Register with the Parks Supervisor at 425-776-1811



Organized by the city’s Recreation Park Advisory Commission (RPAC) and Neighborhood Park Improvement Subcommittee (NPIS), this is a volunteer-driven fall cleanup event held in remembrance of September 11 and aligned with the National “Day of Service.” Community members gather for a morning of tidying local parks, rain or shine.

Learn more

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s 9th Annual Sneaker Soirée Fundraiser

Sept. 27 at Hotel Indigo in Everett

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets required, for ages 18+



Get your bedazzled sneakers ready and enjoy a night of food, fun, and fundraising. Girls on the Run Snohomish County empowers girls in grades 3–8 to build confidence, resilience, and healthy habits through running and life-skills curriculum. Their programs teach girls to believe in themselves while staying active and connected to their feelings and goals.

The Sneaker Soirée is a dinner and auction fundraiser that helps keep these life-changing programs accessible to all girls, providing scholarships, running shoes, and program support. Wear fun, cocktail attire with your favorite sneakers, invite your friends and enjoy a fun-filled, inspiring evening.

Learn more

Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest

Friday, Sept. 19 from 3–10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 20 from noon–10 p.m

The Rotary Club of Edmonds brings fun for all ages with its annual Oktoberfest Family Festival, held at Edmonds Civic Park (6th & Sprague). Attendees can enjoy live music, food vendors and a beer garden ($10 admission), a lively Kids’ Korner and a festive Pet Parade. Proceeds support the Rotary’s Beyond the fun, the event proceeds go directly to local nonprofits and community service organizations supported by the Rotary Club of Edmonds.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help, and immigration services.

Learn more

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit, and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, healthcare, childcare, crisis support, and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Sno-Isle Libraries: Back to School Toolkit

Sno-Isle Libraries offers a treasure trove of free, easy-to-access tools to support students with a FREE library card. Connect to online tutoring in English and Spanish, research tools, eBooks, audiobooks, and more, it’s all here to help students start the school year strong.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.