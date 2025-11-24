South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Nov. 24-30 and beyond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Last Thursday, my husband Cameron and I had what felt like the perfect Edmonds evening. We started our night at the opening of Hoadley Gallery West (a must-see for art lovers!) during the monthly Art Walk Edmonds, where Cameron had designed and built three of the jewelry display cases. He’s a skilled carpenter, but he doesn’t always have the chance to work on more artistic projects. Seeing his work on display in a gorgeous room buzzing with creativity and stunning artwork made me feel so proud.

From there, we visited a few restaurants, trying to find a place without a too-long wait, before we settled on sushi at SanKai. There, we chatted at the bar with the sushi chef about our favorite Japanese cuisine and even spotted local icon Rick Steves — because only in Edmonds do you encounter a famed world traveler while noshing on sushi rolls. After dinner we headed to the Edmonds Driftwood Players’ dress rehearsal of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. My friend is involved with the production and was kind enough to invite us, but I wasn’t sure what to expect since it was the cast’s first full run-through. I performed in the same musical as a teenager, so I anticipated the same familiar songs and slightly sleepy dialogue — but I was truly blown away! This production is genuinely delightful and there is nothing sleepy about any of it — so funny, sharp, and brilliantly performed. All 16 performances are nearly sold out, so get your tickets soon if you want to enjoy a hilarious modern take on the beloved musical.

By the end of the night, we had wandered through galleries, talked with artists, shared an incredible meal, and laughed in a theater — all in our lovely hometown. As we head into Thanksgiving week, it’s the perfect time to ask yourself: What brings you real joy? What helps you feel grateful and connected? And how can you make a little more room for that in your life? Our beautiful region offers so much to experience and be grateful for.

Find this week’s list of free and family-friendly events below, along with resources for anyone who needs support right now. And if you’re looking for ways to give back, there are plenty of opportunities to jump in and make a difference. Check back for this column every Monday for more ideas. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Annual Edmonds Tree-Lighting Ceremony

At Downtown Centennial Plaza (5th Avenue North and Bell Street) in Edmonds

Saturday, Nov. 29 from 2–7 p.m.



This is one of my family’s favorite annual traditions! Get into the holiday spirit as Edmonds transforms into a festive hub for families as vendors showcase treats and crafts along with a live band playing holiday favorites. Kids will love the surprise visit from Santa at 3 p.m. followed by the ceremonial tree lighting at 4:30 p.m. Stay for the free after-party at the Masonic Center (515 Dayton St.) featuring holiday movies through 7 p.m.

Learn more

The Seattle Festival of Trees Christmas Tree Display

At the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Downtown Seattle

411 University St.

Nov. 17-Dec. 2 from 8 a.m-9 p.m. daily.

If you’re looking for a festive (and free!) activity to get into the holiday spirit with your family, the Seattle Festival of Trees at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel is a great pick. From Nov. 17-Dec. 2, families can wander through the hotel’s lobby and hallways to see more than 20 beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each designed around the story of a child from Seattle Children’s Hospital.

It’s an easy, drop-in activity with no tickets needed, no lines and plenty of room for kids to explore and take photos. The whole experience takes about half an hour and makes for a fun stop during a downtown outing. While it’s completely free to visit, the event also supports Seattle Children’s, so it’s a nice way to connect your kids to the spirit of giving during the holidays if you choose to donate.

Learn more

Games for Teens, Toddler Storytimes and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts, and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

On Tuesday, Nov. 25 teens are invited to drop in at the Edmonds branch for Game On, an informal video-game session from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Play games like Super Smash Bros, Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with snacks provided and no registration required

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Friday, Nov. 28 from 2 to 6 p.m. teens and tweens are invited to join local game designer Contessa Rivail at the Edmonds Library for an introduction to tabletop role-playing games beyond “Dungeons & Dragons.” The focus is on games without a designated Game Master, emphasizing accessible world-building and scene setting so everyone can jump in.

People who are learning the English language can sign up for a regular Talk Time session at the Mountlake Terrace Library to practice their language skills in a friendly, non-judgmental setting.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Learn more

The Christmas Ship Festival is Coming to Edmonds!

This annual maritime holiday tradition features illuminated boat processions and community gatherings across Puget Sound. For the 2025 season, there are two Argosy Cruises leaving the Port of Edmonds — one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Both cruises feature onboard choirs and the 8 p.m. sailings offer a “Jolly Hour” with discounted drinks for adults. Watch the ships set sail for free from shore or get tickets to join the festivities. No matter where you watch, it’s one of the season’s most magical sights.

Learn more

Holiday Hooves: 12 Days of Reindeer in Everett

The Port of Everett’s invites families to visit the waterfront at Pacific Rim Plaza (1028 13th St., Everett) on select dates from November through December. Guests can enjoy a free, festive experience featuring live reindeer up close, photo-ops, and seasonal waterfront lighting displays — perfect for the whole family.

Weekends

• Saturday, Nov. 29, noon-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 30, noon-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 14, noon-3 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 20, noon-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 21, noon-3 p.m.

Weekdays

• Monday, Dec. 15, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2-5 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2-5 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 18, 2-5 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 19, 2-5 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 22, 2-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2-5 p.m.

Learn more

Explore the Edmonds Holiday Market

From mid-November through December, downtown Edmonds transforms into a holiday dream with a series of artisan-filled markets, gift fairs, and stage performances aimed at families and gift-shoppers alike. Hand-crafted gifts, wreaths, live music and local vendors abound. See the schedule and learn more at the link.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Get Your Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella by the Edmonds Driftwood Players

This modern take on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (the Broadway version) includes the classic songs you love with a modern twist that adds fresh humor and relevance. Get your tickets now for shows between Nov. 21-Dec. 14 at the Wade James Theatre. The show is recommended for ages 5+ and runs about two hours and 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets start at $28. It’s nearly sold out, so don’t procrastinate!

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a sessions that work for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Get Photos With Santa at Alderwood Mall

Santa is back at Alderwood Mall now through Dec. 24, ready for holiday photos in the center court near Macy’s. Families can book a time slot ahead or drop in for a visit, making it an easy stop when your shopping. Reserve your time at the link to avoid long lines.

Learn more

Join a Gaming Session at Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood

Got a tween or teen who is excited about gaming? Take them to a session at Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood. They have all of the latest games and host regular, scheduled gaming sessions with a calendar on their website that outlines the options. Whether it’s Pokemon, D&D or modern boardgames, they have a session for that. You can even order food for your table while you’re in and share a meal or snacks while you game.

Or, take your own group and book a table to play with your own group. You can reserve a table for one to two hours at no cost, or get full-on game time for three to four hours for a modest fee.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

Food banks have seen more people needing assistance in recent months due to various factors. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.