South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Nov. 17-23 and beyond

The Beauty of Home

This past week, I traveled to Austin, Texas for a work conference — a whirlwind of new ideas about AI integration and communications that left my head spinning in the best way. It was refreshing to step outside of my usual routines and think bigger and more creatively. After the conference, my husband and I stayed with friends who live a wonderfully vibrant life. One of these friends is an incredible chef, and between the meals he made, the deep conversations, the live music we listened to, and the art and creations we explored together at local shops, I felt completely renewed. It reminded me of the life I aspire to live rather than the drudgery and routine that I sometimes let weigh me down.

And as much fun as we had, I felt so grateful when I came home to our lush green landscapes and pouring rain. The Pacific Northwest will always be home to me.

“How have we lived here for decades and we still haven’t taken a ride on the Seattle Great Wheel?” I asked my husband on our ride back from the airport, determined to bring the same flavor of adventure we experienced on our trip back home. “What else are we missing?”

We are so lucky to live in a place full of opportunities for connection and adventure. Whether it’s a neighborhood event, a library class, a local music venue, or a chance to volunteer, don’t forget to make time to explore this week. As always, you’ll find this week’s list of free and family-friendly events below, along with resources for anyone who needs support right now. And if you’re looking for ways to give back, there are plenty of opportunities to jump in and make a difference. Check back for this column every Monday for more ideas. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Free Fun

Listen to Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds

Explore the latest music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance or Listening Party.

Performances this week:

Wednesday, Nov. 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.— Songwriter’s Open Mic

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 3-5 p.m. — Waterpenny Album Release Party

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 6-7 p.m. — Timothy Wicks

Learn more

The Seattle Festival of Trees Christmas Tree Display

At the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Downtown Seattle

411 University St.

Nov. 17 — Dec. 2 from 8 a.m-9 p.m. daily.

If you’re looking for a festive (and free!) activity to get into the holiday spirit with your family, the Seattle Festival of Trees at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel is a great pick. From Nov. 17–Dec. 2, families can wander through the hotel’s lobby and hallways to see more than 20 beautifully decorated Christmas trees, each designed around the story of a child from Seattle Children’s Hospital.

It’s an easy, drop-in activity with no tickets needed, no lines, and plenty of room for kids to explore and take photos. The whole experience takes about half an hour and makes for a fun stop during a downtown outing. While it’s completely free to visit, the event also supports Seattle Children’s, so it’s a nice way to connect your kids to the spirit of giving during the holidays if you choose to donate.

Learn more

Crafts, Reading, Games and More at Sno-Isle Libraries!

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

There are also regular sessions kids who enjoy all things LEGO and for teens who want to play video games in a social setting!

People who are learning the English language can sign up for regular Talk Time session to practice their language skills in a friendly, non-judgmental setting.

Registration is required for many events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Explore Local Wildlife at Wildlife Watch!

Monday, Nov. 18. from 4:45-7 p.m.

UW Bothell / Cascadia College Campus

Older kids and adults alike can meet wildlife experts and discover the fascinating creatures that share our neighborhood — from crows and salmon to pollinators and wetland wildlife. The event includes hands-on learning, expert talks and plenty of opportunities for curious minds to explore.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Get Your Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella by the Edmonds Driftwood Players

This modern take on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (the Broadway version) includes the classic songs you love with a modern twist that adds fresh humor and relevance. Get your tickets now for shows between Nov. 21-Dec. 14 at the Wade James Theatre. The show is recommended for ages 5+ and runs about two hours and 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets start at $28.

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a sessions that work for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Join a Gaming Session at Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood

Got a tween or teen who is excited about gaming? Take them to a session at Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood. They have all of the latest games and host regular, scheduled gaming sessions with a calendar on their website that outlines the options. Whether it’s Pokemon, D&D or modern boardgames, they have a session for that. You can even order food for your table while you’re in and share a meal or snacks while you game.

Or, take your own group and book a table to play with your own group. You can reserve a table for one to two hours at no cost, or get full-on game time for three to four hours for a modest fee.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Help Support Local Families by Donating to Nourishing Network

From Monday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 21, drop off single‑serving, shelf‑stable food items at collection bins at the Civic Campus, Senior Center, or the Recreation Center in Lynnwood. It’s a simple, meaningful way for kids and adults to give back together, helping neighbors in need while modeling kindness and community spirit.

Learn more

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

With the federal government shutdown likely affecting many families in the coming weeks, local food banks are anticipating even greater need. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.