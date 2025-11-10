South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Nov. 10-16 and beyond!

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Doing More With Less

I spent part of this past weekend sorting through old sheet music that once belonged to my dad. He played piano beautifully, and when he passed, I inherited a large stack of music, mostly love songs. Reading through the lyrics reminded me that, of all the things we hold valuable, the enduring stories we tell aren’t about possessions or accomplishments — they’re about love and connection.

My most beautiful memories share the same themes. My husband and I became parents when we were just out of college and completely broke. It was both exciting and terrifying — trying to figure out how to keep our little family afloat while building our careers and some sense of financial stability. We went on to have three kids over a short five years. It was a wonderful, exhausting, and chaotic time of life. I learned how to make homemade laundry detergent, how to fix up old furniture to re-sell, and became an expert at cooking with beans and finding the best thrifted clothing. Now all of my babies are teenagers, I have a career I love, and I look back on those early years with a mix of nostalgia and wonder at how we managed to get through them.

Those early days of parenting — the ones marked by sleepless nights, tight budgets, and a constant juggling act — felt like they would never end. But today, instead of waking me up at 6 a.m., my kids sometimes sleep in till noon on weekends (and lucky me — so do I once in a while!). The days are long but the years fly by.

One constant through all of these years has been the importance of community. It really does take a village to raise a child. We don’t have to do it all alone. Community gives us perspective, encouragement, and the reassurance that we’re all figuring it out together.

That’s why I’m so grateful for the many free and low-cost events our local organizations offer for families. Last week, I wrote about how many families are being impacted by cuts to SNAP benefits. I hope we can continue to help each other during these challenging times and support our local community events and resources. At a time when many families are stretched thin, these shared opportunities to find connection and support matter more than ever.

Check out this week’s list of free and family-friendly events below. If you are a family who needs support during this time, there are free resources listed at the bottom of this column. There are also many ways to give back and come together this week. Check back for this column every Monday for more ideas. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Listen to Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds

Explore the latest music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance or Listening Party.

Performances this week:

Friday, Nov. 14 from 6–7 p.m.— Artist Residency: Tether the Star (solo)

Learn more

An online cooking course for teens, a Science Lab for kids, Cute Dogs, and more at Sno-Isle Libraries!



See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum, where kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

Tweens and teens who want to grow their culinary skills can join Melody (of Rosemary & Thyme) in an online themed cooking session focused on autumn-themed breakfast foods. Join virtually on Friday, Nov. 14 from 5–6 p.m. Participants will receive an ingredients & tools list ahead of time and can cook along live, making Homemade Pumpkin Spiced Granola Parfait, Apple Cinnamon French Toast Bake, Turkey Sausage Breakfast Frittata, and more! Prepare you ingredients ahead of the session with this list.

On Saturday, Nov. 15, from 11 a.m.-noon at the Edmonds Library, kids ages 6 to 9 can practice reading to a furry friend — a trained therapy dog. It’s a fun, low-pressure way for readers to build confidence with a calm, friendly, and completely non-judgmental friend as their listener.

Registration is required for many events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Free Admission at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum in Everett

Visit the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum in Everett, where kids and adults can explore historic aircraft and military vehicles — no cost for general admission! Simply fill out the online waiver ahead of your visit for free entry.

Learn more

Celebrate Veterans Day

Several events on Tuesday, Nov. 11 are open to the public. Join these free events to connect with your community and help celebrate military veterans.

Explore Washington State Parks for Free on Veterans Day!

You don’t always need a Discover Pass to hit the trails, explore parks or enjoy nature. In 2025, Washington State has designated 12 free days when parking at many state parks and public lands won’t require the pass, including Veterans Day.

Honor veterans at Veterans Park in Lynnwood

Families can come together for a short, meaningful ceremony honoring those who have served. Join the City of Lynnwood and VFW Post 1040 in a ceremony form 11 a.m. till noon on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Families can come together for a short, meaningful ceremony honoring those who have served. Join the City of Lynnwood and VFW Post 1040 in a ceremony form 11 a.m. till noon on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Veterans Day Parade at Mill Creek Town Center

Bring your family to honor local veterans and enjoy a community parade featuring veterans' groups, vintage and military vehicles, marching bands, and fun for all ages. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. with the parade running from 11 a.m till noon.

Bring your family to honor local veterans and enjoy a community parade featuring veterans’ groups, vintage and military vehicles, marching bands, and fun for all ages. The ceremony starts at 9 a.m. with the parade running from 11 a.m till noon.

Cheap Thrills

Get Your Tickets for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella by the Edmonds Driftwood Players

This modern take on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (the Broadway version) includes the classic songs you love with a modern twist that adds fresh humor and relevance. Get your tickets now for shows between Nov. 21 through Dec. 14 at the Wade James Theatre. The show is recommended for ages 5+ and runs about 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission. Tickets starts at $28.

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey, or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a sessions that work for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Join a Gaming Session at Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood

Got a tween or teen who is excited about gaming? Take them to a session at Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood. They have all of the latest games and host regular, scheduled gaming sessions with a calendar on their website that outlines the options. Whether it’s Pokemon, D&D, or modern boardgames, they have a session for that. You can even order food for your table while you’re in and share a meal or snacks while you game.

Or, take your own group and book a table to play with your own group. You can reserve a table for one to two hours at no cost, or get full-on game time for three to four hours for a modest fee.

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Explore these local volunteer or fundraising opportunities.

Help Support Local Families by Donating to Nourishing Network

From Monday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 21, drop off single‑serving, shelf‑stable food items at collection bins at the Civic Campus, Senior Center, or the Recreation Center in Lynnwood. It’s a simple, meaningful way for kids and adults to give back together, helping neighbors in need while modeling kindness and community spirit.

Learn more

Donate Your Time and Resources to Local Food Banks

With the federal government shutdown likely affecting many families in the coming weeks, local food banks are anticipating even greater need. If you’re able, consider lending a hand by donating nonperishable items or cash. Check your food bank’s website to see what’s most needed. Every little bit helps neighbors in our community have enough to eat this season. Volunteer opportunities can also be found on food bank websites.

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

<br />

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.