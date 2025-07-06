South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for July 7-13

Summer waits for no one!

If you know, you know: Pacific Northwest summers are the secret we locals don’t mind keeping. Sometimes I look around and feel a surge of gratitude for being able to raise my kids in such a beautiful place. In July, after months of gray skies and scattered showers, the sunshine feels like a reward for the patience of getting through the dreary season. Colorful blossoms spill over garden walls, branches grow heavy with lush green leaves, blue skies stretch long into long evenings, and neighbors linger outside to chat. It’s paradise, really.

Which is why it can be so frustrating when my kids would rather stay inside glued to screens. I get it — rest is important. Video games and social media can be a great ways to stay connected with friends when school is out. I, too, struggle with the siren call of Netflix. But part of me just wants to wave my arms and yell, “Do you see how amazing it is out there? Go enjoy it before it’s gone!”

If you’re also looking for ways to gently pry your kids away from their devices — and feel the warmth of the sun instead of the screen — there are plenty of outings this week that should make it easy. Whether you’re looking for free or budget-friendly outings, or looking to splurge on something special, there’s something for everyone in Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood — and beyond.

Check back for our weekly roundup of local events, updated every Monday. Or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Porchfest Edmonds — Live Musical Performances

Sunday, July 13, 1–6 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds

Take a stroll through Edmonds as porches, storefronts, lawns, and plazas transform into lively stages showcasing local musicians. This free, community-driven festival features more than 37 unique performance spots, each hosting multiple musical acts throughout the day. You’ll hear everything from rock and folk to acoustic Celtic, soul, bluegrass, country, and more. There’s something for everyone!

It’s free and family-friendly — no tickets required, just bring a chair or blanket and wear comfortable walking shoes. Families can stroll from porch to porch, taking in a variety of performances in a casual, block-party setting. Bring food and beverage or enjoy the options from local restaurants and food trucks. Fueled by local sponsors and Edmonds Arts Commission funding, it’s a wonderful way to support Edmonds musicians and small businesses. And don’t let a little rain keep you away — PorchFest will be a smashing success, rain or shine!

Pro tip: Pick up a performer map at Centennial Plaza or find it online to plan your route. Listen to some of the artists in this year’s lineup in the playlist below.

Learn more

Terrace Summer Nights: Music with Gina Belliveau

Thursday, July 10, 4:30–7 p.m.

Civic Campus (23204 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA)

Enjoy a relaxing summer evening with a free, family-friendly outdoor concert featuring singer-songwriter Gina Belliveau. The Tacoma-based musician mixes warm acoustic folk with fun, creative live loops — including playful covers of everything from Billie Holiday to Michael Jackson. Her engaging style and surprising song choices make her a hit with both kids and adults. Bring your picnic or grab dinner nearby and enjoy folksy tunes in a relaxed community atmosphere. Part of the city’s Terrace Summer Nights series, this event provides a perfect midweek local outing



Learn more

Library Storytimes & More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family‑friendly events — such as storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts, and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

For example, on Mondays, little ones can stop by the Lynnwood Library for a fun playtime! Children from birth to kindergarten and their caregivers are invited for an hour of playtime featuring engaging, educational toys provided by the library. Connect with other families and encourage social skills for little ones. Drop in anytime during the event.

Learn more

History & Heritage Day

Saturday, July 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Heritage Park in Lynnwood

Have a kid obsessed with trains or trolleys? Don’t miss this free family event where you can tour the historic Interurban Car #55 and other preserved buildings. Tour Car 55 of the Seattle-Everett Interurban trolley and visit all of the buildings in Heritage Park — Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society, NW Veterans Museum, and Wickers Building. Enjoy rock-painting, LEGO giveaways, and local art activities, it’s a hands-on way to explore Lynnwood’s roots and spark your child’s imagination.

For even more background on the Interurban Trolley and its history in our region, check out this episode of The Transit Effect from Community Transit presented by Ken Jennings.

Learn more

JHP Legacy’s 10th Annual Multicultural Festival

Saturday, July 12 from 4–8 p.m.

Shorewood High School in Shoreline

This vibrant event showcases the rich cultural tapestry of our local communities. Enjoy live performances, global cuisine, artisan markets, and family-friendly activities that highlight the diverse traditions and heritage of the region. Admission is free and people of all ages are invited to attend. The market and games begin at 4 p.m., and live music starts at 6 p.m. Learn more sign up.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Edmonds Museum Summer Market

Every summer Saturday, July 12, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

On 5th Avenue from Main to Bell Street.

Free to attend, but you may want to splurge on something.

Explore over 90 local vendors offering everything from farm-fresh produce and flowers to handmade goods and artisan treats. With live music, food trucks, and a family-friendly atmosphere, it’s a fun and affordable outing — even if you’re just window shopping and people-watching.

Learn more

Regal Summer Movie Express — $1 Movies

Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 11 a.m. (through Aug. 6)

$1 per ticket plus optional $5 Snack Packs

This week’s $1 movies (click to see trailers):

Spider‑Man: Into the Spider‑Verse

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Cool off this summer with Regal’s popular movie series — featuring two family-friendly films each week for just a buck. Every Tuesday and Wednesday morning, catch G‑ or PG‑rated favorites plus discounted concession options. The Regal Alderwood has comfortable, reclining seats and air conditioning, which makes it a perfect option for those unbearably hot summer days or when caregivers need a restful outing.

Learn more

Splurge

Whale Watching Tours with Puget Sound Express

Adult: $145, Child (2-10): $115 Infants: Free

Departure: Daily from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 2:30– 7 p.m. (approx.) for the summer season

Advanced booking is required.

Departing from the Edmonds Marina, this half-day adventure offers families a front-row seat to the wonders of the Salish Sea. Naturalists guide the experience as you search for orcas, humpbacks, gray whales, and other marine life. TV monitors for naturalist presentations and map tracking make it easy for everyone to see the action. Indoor seating, outdoor decks, and a galley café make the ride comfortable and exciting for all ages. Tours must be scheduled and purchased online in advance.

Learn more

Summer Session Classes at the Kraken Community Iceplex Start This Week!

Pricing and session times vary by class

Located at Northgate Station in Seattle

Summer sessions at the Kraken Community Iceplex start July 7 and offer a range of programs for kids of all ages and skill levels. Options include Learn-to-Skate camps, Youth Learn-to-Play Hockey (with gear included for new players), full-day Goal Scoring Camp for experienced skaters, and evening Summer Pond Hockey games. Weekly and session-based signups are available, with most classes filling quickly. Register online through the Iceplex portal.

Learn more

Hike of the Week

Barlow Point



Barlow Point Trail is located in Snohomish County within the North Cascades, along the scenic Mountain Loop Highway near Barlow Pass. It’s a 60-mile drive from Edmonds, so prepare for a longer drive if you want to make this trek.

Barlow Point Trail is best suited for kids age 10 and older who have some hiking experience and are comfortable with steep, rocky terrain. Trekking poles are recommended.The short distance (less than a mile each way) makes it manageable, but the 800 feet of elevation gain is steep and sustained, which may be too challenging for younger children, especially on the descent. The steep hike rewards families with panoramic views of Mount Dickerman, Big Four, the Sauk and Stillaguamish valleys, and more. Although it’s kid-friendly and maintained in good condition, it features rocky, root-laced terrain and some slippery sections, so wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water.

Learn more

Check out the highlight reel one local dad shared with us from his recent hike to Barlow Point with his family.

Resources for Families

Meet Me at the Park — Learn About Local Resources for Families

Tuesday, July 8, 6:30–8 p.m.

Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood

Enjoy an evening with your family in one of Lynnwood’s longest‑standing parks! Connect with local nonprofits offering info on no‑cost/low‑cost services and programs. Bring the kids for free games, activities, prizes and giveaways—all in a safe, welcoming community atmosphere.

Learn more

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts, and games.

Learn more

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Learn more

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas — and have an amazing summer!

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.