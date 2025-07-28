South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for July 28-Aug. 3

Savoring Those Pockets of Peace

This week, my two youngest teens are off to beach camp, and I’m trading my work laptop for a kitchen apron — helping to prep meals in the camp kitchen that overlooks the Puget Sound. Meanwhile, back at home, a hidden wall leak turned into a surprise flood, and our basement is now part construction zone, part obstacle course. Between house disasters and camp duties, this isn’t exactly how I’d hope to burn my money and a week of paid time off.

But when familiar routines fall apart, small moments shine through. Chopping veggies and chatting with other parents in the camp kitchen, laughing with my husband and sharing French fries on our tenth trip to the hardware store — these fleeting moments of connection are everything. Much like the hand-pies we make every summer for camp, even messy weeks can hold delicious pockets of peace (or at least perspective). I may never have the luxury of going on a bougie summer trip abroad with my kids, but I am eternally grateful for the beautiful place we live and all of the rich experiences we can have right here.

If you’re juggling life’s many demands, maybe it’s time to carve out some time for fun. This week’s roundup has a few options to help you slow down and enjoy the moment.

Free Fun

Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 4:30–6 p.m. through August

Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds, rain or shine

Upcoming shows:

Tuesday, July 29: Sunbeam Tiger (Power Pop/Soul)

Thursday, July 31: Josiah Bogle (Vintage Pop/Contemporary)

Tuesday, Aug. 5 – Puget Sound Company (Acapella)

Thursday, Aug. 7: Jazz Therapy (Latin Jazz)

Enjoy free, family friendly outdoor concerts at the park, rain or shine. Tuesday’s featured band, Sunbeam Tiger, blends infectious grooves and heartfelt vocals with hook-filled songwriting. And on Thursday, listen to Josiah Bogle’s fresh, vintage pop‑rock with a contemporary edge. Bring a blanket or low chair and settle in for a relaxed evening of live music.

Learn more

Sea Notes Summer Music at Mary Lou Block Plaza

At Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way (ADA accessible), weather permitting

This week’s lineup:

Wednesday, July 30, 6-8 p.m. — Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo Jam

Thursday, July 31, 6-8 p.m. — Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo

Friday, Aug. 1, 6-8 p.m. — Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2-4 p.m. — Songwriter’s Sunday with 4eachother

Enjoy vibrant live performances in a beautiful marina-side setting, perfect for lingering afternoons and summer evenings. Bring a blanket or chair and your favorite takeout. The series runs through Aug. 31, with events every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Learn more

Summer Music at Main Street Commons

At the built-in stage on 6th and Main in Edmonds



Friday, Aug. 1, 5-9 p.m. — Jazz night featuring The Commons Tones (Edmonds-Woodway students) at 5 p.m. and Jake Bergevin & Friends from 7–9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2, 5-7 p.m. – Alma Villegas (Latin-jazz with pop infusions)

Sunday, Aug. 3, noon-2 p.m. – Jordan Campbell (acoustic pop)

Enjoy free live music, surrounded by food and drink options at Virtue Cellars, Molly Moon’s, Victor Tavern, Johnny Mo’s, Stillhouse Coffee and The Crumpet Shop.

Movie Nights at Terrace Park: Monsters University

Saturday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. (104 minutes, rated G)

Terrace Creek Park (23200 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace)

”Scare School is in session!’’ Join Mike, Sulley, and the rest of the monster crew for a free outdoor showing of Monsters University, the hilarious prequel to Monster Inc., as they learn what it really takes to become top scarers (hint: teamwork makes the dream work). The movie begins at dusk (around 9 p.m.), but come early to claim a spot and enjoy the summer evening. Free and fun for all ages!

Learn more

Shakespeare in the Park: Richard III

Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

FREE performances held rain or shine

Lynndale Park Ampitheater, Lynnwood

All the world really is a stage when you can enjoy performances in the beauty of a park. Pack a picnic and bring the whole family to enjoy a free outdoor performance of Richard III It by GreenStage. Seating is first-come, first-served — arrive early with blankets or low chairs. There is a suggested $5 donation.

Learn more

Terrace Summer Nights – Brother John & The Surrogates

Thursday, July 31 from 4:30–7 p.m.

Terrace Creek Park (23200 48th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace)



Bring the whole family for a free, outdoor, family-friendly concert as part of the Terrace Summer Nights series. This week features original Americana music and select cover material from Brother John & The Surrogates — perfect for a laid-back summer evening. Pack a picnic, bring chairs or blankets, and enjoy a lively early evening outing close to home.

Learn more

Library Storytimes, Game Nights and More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

On Monday, July 28, from 5 to 6 p.m., kids and tweens can create a Space Needle model from recycled material at Mountlake Terrace Library and on Tuesday, July 29, teens can play video games and enjoy snacks and trivia at the Edmonds Library from 4 to 5:30 p.m.. Registration is required for some events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Sunday Summer Concerts in the Park

Sundays from 3-4 p.m at City Park in Edmonds

Aug. 3 — General Mojo’s (Psych Rock)

Bring the whole family for a free outdoor concert at City Park in Edmonds featuring the psych-pop/rock band General Mojo’s this week. Soak up the summer vibes under the trees — bring blankets or low chairs and settle in for a relaxed afternoon or evening of tunes.

Learn more

Baseball and a Movie in the Park – Edmonds

Friday, Aug. 1 at Hickman Park in Edmonds

Baseball starts at 7 p.m., The Sandlot starts around 9:15 p.m. (15 minutes after sunset)

Before the movie starts, step up to the plate for a fun, all-ages community baseball game hosted by Sno-King Youth Club! Beginning at 7 p.m., kids and grown-ups alike can swing for the fences using foam bats, balls and a batting tee — all provided. No experience needed, just bring your summer spirit!

Then at sunset, carry on the baseball theme with the ’90s classic The Sandlot, a nostalgic coming-of-age comedy about a group of neighborhood kids who bond over their love of baseball during an unforgettable 1960s summer. Popcorn and concessions are available (cash only). No alcohol or dogs permitted. Bring blankets and camp chairs, and make it a fun family outing under the stars.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Ferry to Kingston’s Saturday Concerts on the Cove

Featuring Hippy & The Squids

Saturday, Aug. 2: Sunset market from 4-8 p.m., music from 6–8 p.m.

Mike Wallace Marina Park in Kingston

Hop on the Edmonds–Kingston ferry for a breezy summer evening across the Sound, where Hippy & The Squids will bring their signature blend of soul, funk, and island vibes to the waterfront. The music is free, the setting is unbeatable and the ferry drops you off just steps from the action at Marina Park. Bring a blanket or low-back chair, and settle in for sunset views and smooth grooves.

Bonus: Youth 18 and under ride free on transit — including walk-on ferry fare — making it an easy outing for families or a spontaneous weekend adventure.

Can’t make it on Saturday? You can also ferry over on Sunday to explore the Kingston Public Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more

Explore Local Farmers Markets

Support local vendors this summer with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for fresh produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the season.

Learn more

Get to Seattle on the Bus, Light Rail or Train

Taking the kids downtown can be a perfect summer day trip, but getting downtown is especially difficult right now with Revive I-5 construction closing some roads. Community Transit shows you how you can take transit to your favorite sports venues, how to connect to light rail and more. And bonus — Youth 18 and younger ride transit FREE.

Learn more

Splurge

Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

Friday, Aug. 1, 6–9:30 p.m.

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming, or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Contact the Lynnwood Rec Center to secure your kid’s spot.

Learn more

Kid-Free Date Night: Edmonds Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl

Friday, Aug. 1, 5–11:30 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds

The event is free, but donations are encouraged for a chance to win prizes.

Step into a caftan and curl up your red hair (or don your best wig) for a spirited, retro-themed night out in Edmonds! The 3rd Annual Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl & Roper Romp invites locals to channel their inner Mrs. Roper (from Three’s Company) in a playful, costume-fueled bar crawl fundraiser benefiting the Edmonds Food Bank and Housing Hope of Everett.

Get your tickets to the Third Annual Mrs. Roper Pub Crawl in Edmonds on Aug. 1.

Learn more

Hike of the Week

Little Mountain Park at Mt. Vernon

Little Mountain Park in Mount Vernon offers multiple kid-friendly trails of varying difficulty, making it a great option for families looking for short or longer hike options depending on pre-nap moods. While some sections can be a bit steep or uneven, the well-marked paths, shaded forests, and scenic viewpoints make it a fun and manageable outing for most ages.

Check out one dad’s summer of hikes series on Instagram for a peek at this trail.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Cooling Centers

During extreme heat events, the county operates a network of cooling centers—public buildings and facilities open to anyone in need of relief. These include libraries, community centers, senior centers, and other climate-controlled spaces. Stay cool, stay safe, and check the interactive map for locations and hours as heatwaves roll through.

Learn more and find your nearest center at the Snohomish County Public Safety Hub.

Learn more

Free Teen Gym Time – Planet Fitness Summer Pass

Teens ages 14 to 19 can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness — including the Edmonds club on Highway 99 — through Aug. 31. The High School Summer Pass provides full access to cardio and strength equipment, teen-friendly workout plans, and certified trainer support. Learn more and register.

Learn more

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts and games.

Learn more

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Learn more

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas — and have an amazing summer!