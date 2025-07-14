South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for July 13–20

No AC? No problem.

We’re a little different in the Pacific Northwest when it comes to the heat. When my oldest was about six, he complained it was too hot to spend the afternoon running through the sprinklers. It was a cool 70 degrees. That’s when I knew I was raising a true local — the same kid who would stomp through puddles at 60 degrees without a care, but hide indoors the moment the weather was hot enough to melt ice cream. This week, the Greater Seattle area is set to hit the mid‑80s — and by mid‑week, we could be flirting with 90 degrees F. Yet according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey from 2021, just 53% of homes in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties have air conditioning. That means nearly half of us are baking indoors by afternoon.

Our Edmonds home has a couple of window AC units, but they really just make the bedrooms bearable for sleeping during the hottest stretches. When the temps climb, the best way to cool off is to head out. Shady parks, breezy beaches, dark theaters, air-conditioned coffee shops — even a slow stroll through the freezer aisle at the grocery store starts to sound pretty appealing. Scroll on for a curated list of family friendly, shady, splashy, and just plain cool outings in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace — and maybe even a few specific retreats to sneak in that lovely AC we’re all craving.



Free Fun

Hazel Miller Plaza Concert – Chimacum Creek

Thursday, July 17, 4:30–6 p.m.

Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds

Enjoy a free, family friendly outdoor concert at the park, rain or shine. This week’s featured band, Chimacum Creek, brings a Northwest blend of rock, folk and soul. Bring a blanket or low chair and settle in for a relaxed evening of live music.

Learn more

Shakespeare in the Park

Thursday, July 17, 7–9 p.m.

Lynndale Park Amphitheater in Lynnwood

“Can one desire too much of a good thing?” Not when it’s free Shakespeare under the trees! All the world really is a stage when you can enjoy this performance in the beauty of a park. Pack a picnic and bring the whole family to enjoy a free outdoor performance of As You Like It by Seattle Shakespeare. Seating is first-come, first-served — arrive early with blankets or low chairs. There is a suggested $5 donation.

Learn more

Terrace Summer Nights – Stacy Jones Band

Thursday, July 17 from 4:30–7 p.m.

Terrace Creek Park (220th St SW, Mountlake Terrace)



Bring the whole family for a free, outdoor, family-friendly concert as part of the Terrace Summer Nights series. This week features Stacy Jones Band, delivering upbeat, crowd-pleasing tunes in a relaxed park setting. Pack a picnic, bring chairs or blankets, and enjoy a lively early evening outing close to home.

Learn more

Bus to Local Beaches & Lakes

Looking to cool off without the hassle of driving? Or do you have teens looking for fun outings and a free rid there? Community Transit can get you to some of the best local beaches and lakes. Whether you’re planning a day of sand, shade or a swim, these scenic spots are all accessible by bus — and youth 18 and younger ride free. Check out their roundup and plan your trip.

Learn more

Mountlake Terrace Parade

Friday, July 18, 6:45–8:30 p.m.

Bring the family downtown for the free, all-ages parade in Mountlake Terrace this Friday. Expect colorful floats, marching bands, classic cars, community groups, first responders and more traveling north along 56th Ave. West starting at 234th Street Southwest. Grab your chairs and pick a curbside spot for this hometown celebration.

Learn more

Library Storytimes & More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts, and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

For example, fuel your family’s creativity at the Mountlake Terrace Library on Monday, July 14 from 5–6 p.m. Build and launch your very own balloon‑powered boats crafted from recycled materials. This hands‑on STEM activity—part of Sno‑Isle’s summer learning series—is perfect for kids and tweens who love puzzles, crafts, and playful maker fun. Registration is required; save your spot today!

Learn more

Sunday Concert in the Park – Golden Bough

Sunday, July 20 from 3–4 p.m.

City Park (600 3rd Ave. S., Edmonds)



Bring the whole family for a free, family‑friendly outdoor concert featuring Golden Bough, a beloved Celtic music ensemble. Perfect summer vibes under the trees—bring blankets or low chairs and settle in for a relaxed afternoon of tunes.

Learn more

Movies in the Park – Edmonds

Every Friday evening this summer.

Movie starts around 9:15 p.m. (15 minutes after sunset), but arrive early to get your spot.

Seaview Park (north Edmonds)

Enjoy free outdoor movies every Friday evening this summer at local Edmonds parks. Films begin about 15 minutes after sunset, with popcorn and concessions available (cash only). No alcohol or dogs permitted.

This week’s feature on Friday, July 18 is The Wild Robot. Bring blankets and camp chairs, and make it a fun family outing under the stars.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Bus to local Farmers Markets

Support local vendors this summer with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets — all easily accessible via Community Transit:

Arlington Farmers Market at Legion Memorial Park – Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Edmonds Summer Market downtown – Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Everett Farmers Market on Wetmore Ave – Sundays, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Snohomish Farmers Market downtown – Thursdays, 3-7 p.m.

Weekly markets also run in Lake Stevens, Marysville, Monroe, Granite Falls, Stanwood and Sultan

These markets are ideal for fresh produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Hop on the bus, explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the season — all while keeping things car-free

Learn more

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 20

Mark your calendars: National Ice Cream Day lands on Sunday, July 20 this year, and it’s the perfect excuse to cool off with a scoop (or two). Whether you stop by your favorite local shop or grab a pint to share in the shade, it’s a sweet way to beat the heat and make a memory. Summer goes fast—celebrate the little things! Check out some of the discounts you may find at retailers.

Learn more

Splurge

Sketcher Fest: A creative weekend for parents (or your art-loving teen)

Pricing and session times vary by workshop.

Looking for a grown-up escape or a meaningful outing for your creative teen? Sketcher Fest 2025 brings artists and sketchbook enthusiasts from around the world to Edmonds on July 19-20, with workshops, panels, and gallery events at Graphite Arts Center and the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Enjoy a weekend full of inspiration and creativity — perfect for a parent’s day out or for teens 17-plus who love to draw and explore. Get tickets and see the full schedule at sketcherfest.com.

Learn more

See the new Superman movie



Now all heroes wear capes — you’ll be one if you take the family to cool off at the hottest new superhero movie. The iconic hero is back on the big screen in Superman (2025), directed by James Gunn. With action, heart, and a hopeful tone, this PG-13 film is a great pick for families with older kids or teens. Catch it at local theaters, including The Edmonds Theater. Look for matinees for cheaper seats and to enjoy the AC during the hottest part of the day.

Learn more

Hike of the Week

Wallace Falls State Park

Just 35 miles east of Edmonds (about a 60- to 75-minute drive via Hwy 2)

Wallace Falls State Park offers a moderately challenging, kid-friendly hike with big rewards — three spectacular waterfall viewpoints along a 5.6-mile round-trip trail with around 1,300 feet of elevation gain.

Families can choose how far to go:

Lower Falls (~2 mi round-trip) is perfect for younger kids or shorter outings.

Middle Falls (~4 mi) adds stunning views and a dramatic panorama.

For more adventurous teens, continue on to Upper Falls (~5.6 mi) with steeper switchbacks.

The trail is well-maintained, frequently used, and features benches near the river — ideal for snacks or breaks. Bring sturdy shoes, water, and a Discover Pass. Parking fills up early on weekends, so plan for early arrival. Perfect for families with elementary-age kids through teens.

Learn more

Check out the highlight reel one local dad shared with us from his recent hike to Barlow Point with his family.

Resources for Families

Free Teen Gym Time – Planet Fitness Summer Pass

Teens ages 14 to 19 can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness — including the Edmonds club on Highway 99 — through Aug. 31. The High School Summer Pass provides full access to cardio and strength equipment, teen-friendly workout plans, and certified trainer support. Learn more and register.

Learn more

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts and games.

Learn more

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Learn more

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas — and have an amazing summer!

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.