South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Aug. 4-10

A Little Silly Goes a Long Way

Last Friday, my husband and I dressed up for the Mrs. Roper Romp in Edmonds — he wore a wig, sunglasses, my favorite caftan and loud jewelry. His 6-foot-6-inch frame donning the colorful getup made him a huge hit with the crowds and he made it into several group photos featuring the many iterations of Helen. We only had one wig (and every store from here to Seattle was sold out of red wigs), so I went as Chrissy, another character from Three’s Company. As we banged our heads to the band’s cover of a Rage Against the Machine song in our colorful costumes, I was reminded how good it feels to be a little silly. There’s something magical about giving yourself permission to play, explore, dance and not take things too seriously.

This week, we’re hosting my cousin’s teen daughter from California, which means ferry rides, market strolls and acting like tourists in our own town. I’m excited to see our hometown through her eyes — and maybe rediscover some of its magic with my own teens.

If you’re craving a little novelty without traveling too far from home, this week’s roundup is full of ways to explore, unwind, be a little silly, and dance to live music (but no red wigs required).

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

<br />

Hazel Miller Plaza Concerts

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4:30–6 p.m. throughout August

Hazel Miller Plaza in downtown Edmonds, rain or shine

Upcoming shows:

Enjoy free, family friendly outdoor concerts at the park. Tuesday’s featured group, Puget Sound Company, is a nine‑member a cappella ensemble singing inventive, close‑harmony arrangements with creative flair and infectious rhythm. And on Thursday, listen to Jazz Therapy perform jazz standards, Latin jazz, R&B, funk, rock and many dance standards. Bring a blanket or low chair and settle in for a fun evening of live music.

Learn more

<br />

Sea Notes Summer Music at Mary Lou Block Plaza

At Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way (ADA accessible), weather permitting

This week’s lineup:

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 6-8 p.m. — Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo Jam

Thursday, Aug. 7, 6-8 p.m. — Cascade Swing Orchestra

Friday, Aug. 8, 6-8 p.m. — Deep Sea Jazz Jam Session

Sunday, Aug. 10, 2-4 p.m. — Songwriter’s Sunday with Harry Sills

Enjoy vibrant live performances in a beautiful marina-side setting, perfect for lingering afternoons and summer evenings. Bring a blanket or chair and your favorite takeout. The series runs through Sept. 7, with events every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday with a few exceptions. See the full schedule to plan further out.

Learn more

Enjoy Live Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds



Enjoy live music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance.

Events this week:

Thursday, Aug. 7, 11:30 p.m.–12:30 a.m. — Midnight Release with Ethel Cain and Willoughby Tucker

Friday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. — Release party featuring Baby Metal

Saturday, Aug. 9, 6–7 p.m. — Saturday Sessions featuring David Johnson

Learn more

Summer Music at Main Street Commons

At the built-in stage on 6th and Main in Edmonds



Friday, Aug. 10, 5-9 p.m. — Jazz night featuring The Commons Tones (Edmonds-Woodway students) at 5 p.m. and Jake Bergevin & Friends from 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 5-7 p.m. – Drea & the Marilyns

Sunday, Aug. 10, noon-2 p.m. – 4eachother

Enjoy free live music, surrounded by food and drink options at Virtue Cellars, Molly Moon’s, Victor Tavern, Johnny Mo’s, Stillhouse Coffee and The Crumpet Shop.

<br />

Movie Nights at Terrace Park: A Goofy Movie

Friday, Aug. 8 at 8:45 p.m. (1 hour and 6 minutes, rated G)

Terrace Creek Park (23200 48th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace)

Anyone who’s ever been called “cringy” by their teen will relate to this one. Join Goofy and his son Max for a free outdoor showing of A Goofy Movie — a hilarious, heartwarming tale of one well-meaning dad, one mortified teen, and a road trip full of misadventures. With catchy songs and relatable parenting moments, this animated classic hits all the right notes. The movie begins at dusk (around 8:45 p.m.), but come early to claim a spot and enjoy the summer evening. Free and fun for all ages!

Learn more

<br />

Sandlot Cinema: The Wild Robot

Thursday, Aug. 7— activities start at 7 p.m., movie plays at dusk (around 8:30 p.m.)

Lynndale Park Ballfield, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Join Lynnwood’s Sandlot Cinema series for an outdoor movie at the Lynndale Park Ballfield. Free family fun begins around 7 p.m. with community activities, followed by an outdoor screening at dusk. Bring blankets or chairs and settle in for this touching animated tale about Roz, a robot shipwrecked on a wild island who learns to adapt, connect and mother an orphaned gosling in a world full of surprises.

Learn more

Library Storytimes, LEGO building, Dungeons & Dragons, and More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the summer. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read this summer while you’re there.

Join the fun at Lynnwood Library’s Leveled Up LEGO Brick Building event on Friday, Aug. 8 from 3:30 to 4:30! This drop‑in event gives kids age 5 and up a full hour of creative freedom — complete with provided LEGO bricks and optional building challenges to fuel the imagination. And on Saturday, Aug. 9, join the Brier Adventuring Guild at Brier Library for Second Saturday Dungeons & Dragons — a fun, welcoming quest designed for first-level heroes and anyone who’s D&D-curious. Under friendly guidance, teens ages 12-18 can build characters, face creative challenges, and level up together. Registration is required for some events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Sunday Summer Concerts in the Park

Sundays from 3-4 p.m at City Park in Edmonds

Sunday, Aug. 10 — Eli Rosenblatt Band (Salsa/Hip-Hop/Reggae/World Beat)

Sunday, Aug. 17 — Edmonds-Woodway High School Wind Symphony

Bring the whole family for a free outdoor concert at City Park in Edmonds. Drawing from Afro‑Cuban grooves, reggae, salsa, Eastern European folk, and more, Eli Rosenblatt Band plays interactive music for all ages this Sunday. Soak up the summer vibes under the trees — bring blankets or low chairs and settle in for a relaxed afternoon or evening of tunes.

Ferry to Kingston’s Saturday Concerts on the Cove

Featuring The Fabulous Murphtones

Saturday, Aug. 9: Sunset market from 4-8 p.m., music from 6–8 p.m.

Mike Wallace Marina Park in Kingston

Hop on the Edmonds–Kingston ferry for a breezy summer evening across the Sound and enjoy a waterfront concert featuring a a cover band playing an eclectic mix of popular dance, classic rock, and old-school hits from the 1960s through the ’90s. The music is free, the setting is unbeatable and the ferry drops you off just steps from the action at Marina Park. Bring a blanket or low-back chair, and settle in for sunset views and smooth grooves.

Bonus: Youth 18 and under ride free on transit — including walk-on ferry fare — making it an easy outing for families or a spontaneous weekend adventure.

Can’t make it on Saturday? You can also ferry over on Sunday to explore the Kingston Public Market from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more

Explore Local Farmers Markets

Support local vendors this summer with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for fresh produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the season.

Learn more

Splurge

Edmonds Block Party at Civic Center Playfield

Friday, Aug. 8, 3–10 p.m. (ages 21+)

Saturday, Aug. 9, noon–10 p.m. (All ages welcome, free admission for people under 21)

Attend this brand-new two-day music and food festival at Civic Center Playfield packed with live performances (including a Queen and a Lady Gaga tribute), a variety of food vendors, and plenty of fun. Friday is for people ages 21+, while Saturday is fun for all ages — kids under 21 get in free with a paying adult. General admission starts around $25 per day; VIP upgrades and two‑day passes also available. See the schedule, buy tickets, and learn more online.

Learn more

Seattle Seahawks Preseason Game 1

Thursday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $43 each

Watch the Seahawks take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their first preseason game. This game marks the first preseason matchup, offering fans an early opportunity to see the team’s new lineup in action. It’s a great way to kick off the football season with family and friends.

Learn more

Hike of the Week

Heather Lake Near Granite Falls

The Heather Lake Trail is a 4.2-mile round-trip hike that’s moderate in difficulty — doable for older kids who don’t mind navigating rougher patches of trail.

You’ll wander through shady old-growth forests filled with tall trees and paths with exposed roots. The second half of the trail becomes more rooty and rocky, but is worth the climb to reach the lake. When you arrive at Heather Lake, explore the sparkling water’s edge and soak up the gorgeous mountain views. Bring a swimsuit, snacks, sturdy hiking shoes, water, and a camera to capture the sites.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Annual National Night Out Events



Lynnwood Police are hosting a National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Neighborhood groups and residents are invited to organize and participate in gatherings like block parties, cookouts, or meetups as part of National Night Out to build community connections and promote safety. The Lynnwood Police support these neighborhood events by visiting and engaging with attendees. Register your neighborhood group to participate.

There’s also a city-sponsored event in Mountlake Terrace, from 6-8:30 p.m. at Evergreen Playfield. Learn more here.

In Edmonds, various neighborhoods are hosting their own events. St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is sponsoring a community-wide National Night Out celebration from 4-8 p.m. Learn more here.

Snohomish County Cooling Centers

During extreme heat events, the county operates a network of cooling centers—public buildings and facilities open to anyone in need of relief. These include libraries, community centers, senior centers, and other climate-controlled spaces. Stay cool, stay safe, and check the interactive map for locations and hours as heatwaves roll through.

Learn more and find your nearest center at the Snohomish County Public Safety Hub.

Learn more

Free Teen Gym Time – Planet Fitness Summer Pass

Teens ages 14 to 19 can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness — including the Edmonds club on Highway 99 — through Aug. 31. The High School Summer Pass provides full access to cardio and strength equipment, teen-friendly workout plans, and certified trainer support. Learn more and register.

Learn more

Free Summer Meals for Kids — No ID Required

Free Summer Meals in Washington provide all kids and teens (18 and younger) with free, nutritious meals — no paperwork, ID, or cost required — and are available at local schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and more, often alongside fun activities like sports, arts and games.

Learn more

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) Grocery Benefit

SUN Bucks (Summer EBT) provides eligible families with $120 per child to help buy groceries during the summer when school meals aren’t available. Applications and eligibility details are available through Washington State’s Department of Social and Health Services.

Learn more

Weekend Meal Kits

The Nourishing Network, run by the Foundation for Edmonds School District, offers weekend meal kits and emergency groceries year-round to support families facing food insecurity in the district.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free All Summer (and All Year!)

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season.