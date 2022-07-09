South County Walks return July 11-Sept. 1

South County Walks are back this summer in the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, running from Monday, July 11-Thursday, Sept. 1.
These free walks are typically two to three miles and routes will vary based on location.
Prior to your first walk, complete the one-time online registration form and then walk as often as you want. No further sign-up is needed
Participants will also be eligible for a prize drawing.
Walk locations and dates are:
Lynnwood
Mondays at 6 p.m.
Verdant Community Wellness Center
4710 196th St. S.W.
Edmonds
Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.
Edmonds Waterfront Center
220 Railroad Ave.
Mountlake Terrace
Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion
5303 228th St. S.W.
Lynnwood
Thursdays at 6 p.m.
Lynnwood Rec Center
18900 44th Ave. W.
For more information, visit verdanthealth.org or call 425-582-8600.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.