South County Walks continue this week

Are you looking for a way to get more active this summer and meet new people? Join the Verdant Health Commission for free community walks, scheduled four times a week through the end of September, excluding holidays.

Participate one time, eight times, or all 55 times. Walks will typically be two to three miles and take about an hour to complete. Rain or shine, they will take place:

Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station (by the fishing pier), 200 Admiral Way, Edmonds,

Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting at the Lynnwood Rec Center, 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood,

Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace, and

Mondays at 6 p.m. starting at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

This program, called South County Walks, is family-friendly and open to anyone interested. This is a drop-in program, with no RSVP or advance registration required, and you can join in at any time.

South County Walks was created in 2016 in partnership between the recreation departments in Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace, the Edmonds Senior Center, and the Verdant Health Commission. Community Transit, The Everett Clinic, Brooks Outlet Store, IRG Physical Therapy, and Althea’s Footwear Solutions are also supporters this year. Each year since 2016, more than 250 people participated over the course of the summer.

If you plan to participate this year, get a South County Walks incentive card initialed at your first walk and once you’ve done 8 walks, you can enter to win a prize.

The prizes are:

Pair of walking/running shoes of your choosing, donated by Brooks Outlet Store in Bothell,

Commuter Prize Pack, featuring a $50 ORCA card and other items, donated by Community Transit,

Fitbit Alta, donated by The Everett Clinic, and

Hiking Shoes & Discover Pass Prize Pack, with hiking shoes of your choice, donated by IRG Physical Therapy and Althea’s Footwear Solutions.

Bring a friend or family member, or come on your own and meet new people. For more information, visit the South County Walks web page, call 425-582-8600, or email [email protected]. Join the South County Walks group on Facebook for updates and news throughout the summer.