South County Walks continue in MLT on Wednesdays

A reminder that South County Walks continue Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.

The event is family friendly and open to all.

Prior to your first walk, complete the one-time registration form online and then walk as often as you want — no further sign-up needed.

The Mountlake Terrace walk is part of a larger South County Walks program in partnership with Verdant Health Commission, the City of Edmonds and the City of Lynnwood. To learn about other walks visit www.verdanthealth.org