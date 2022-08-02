South County Walks continue in MLT on Wednesdays

A reminder that South County Walks continue Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W.
The event is family friendly and open to all.
Prior to your first walk, complete the one-time registration form online and then walk as often as you want — no further sign-up needed.
The Mountlake Terrace walk is part of a larger South County Walks program in partnership with Verdant Health Commission, the City of Edmonds and the City of Lynnwood. To learn about other walks visit www.verdanthealth.org
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.