South County Walks begins this week in Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds

South County Walks returns this summer, starting on June 19 and running through Sept. 29.

The City of Edmonds, City of Lynnwood, City of Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds Senior Center and the Verdant Health Commission are partnering to coordinate community walks, led by volunteers, for individuals and families.

There will be four walks each week throughout the summer, and the public is invited to join. If you participate in eight or more walks, you are eligible to win great prizes!

Walks will typically be 2-3 miles and will take about an hour to complete. South County Walks is family-friendly and open to anyone interested, of all abilities. This is a drop-in program, with no RSVP or advance registration required, and you can join in at any time.

Walk locations are as follows:

Edmonds

Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts June 19) – depart from and return to the Edmonds Senior Center, 220 Railroad Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020 The routes will vary slightly each week, but the walk will always start at end at the senior center with a portion of every walk taking place along the waterfront. Walks will include portions on paved paths or sidewalks and might also include trails, including the Edmonds Marsh Path and Civic Center Playfield.



Lynnwood

Thursdays at 6 p.m. (starts June 21) – depart from and return to the Lynnwood Recreation Center, 18900 44th W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Each walk will feature portions of Lynnwood’s Mesika Trail and city sidewalks. Lengths will vary and may include two loops of the same route.

Mondays at 6 p.m. (starts June 25. No walk on Monday, Sept. 3 for Labor Day.) – depart from and return to the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036. This walk will include city sidewalks, the path at Scriber Lake Park and Scriber Creek Trail to the Lynnwood Transit Center.



Mountlake Terrace

Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. (starts June 23. No walk on Saturday, Sept. 1 for Labor Day.) – depart from and return to the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043 The weekly route will include city sidewalks and paths surrounding the Evergreen Playfields.



Rules to Participate in Prize Drawing

Participants can obtain an incentive card at any of the walks hosted as part of South County Walks (see dates and locations listed above). At each walk they participate in, the walk leader can initial and date their card. Once the participant has completed 8 walks, the walk leader will collect the card to return to the Verdant Health Commission staff (located at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th SW, Lynnwood, WA 98036).

Participants can complete more than one incentive card, if additional walks through South County Walks are completed. 8 walks = 1 card; 16 walks = 2 cards; 24 walks = 3 cards; 32 walks = 4 cards; 40 walks = 5 cards; 48 walks = 6 cards; 56 walks = 7 cards.

It is up to each participant to keep track of and obtain walk leaders’ initials when they participate. Walk leaders are not responsible for reminding participants. The sign-in sheet for the walks cannot demonstrate participation in lieu of initials on the card.

Participants must complete the back of the card to be eligible to win, providing their name, phone number, and email address. They also must select the one (1) prize they would like to be eligible to win. This ensures the winner of each prize is interested in using the chosen prize.

Completed incentive cards will be collected regularly by the Verdant Health Commission staff members from each of the four walk sites and held at the Verdant Health Commission office.

Drawings will take place during the week of October 1, 2018 at the Verdant Community Wellness Center and winners will be notified by phone or email.

The South County Walks program partners (the Verdant Health Commission, the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace, and the Edmonds Senior Center) are not responsible for lost, forgotten, or stolen incentive cards.

Incentive cards have no cash value.